Music Choice Adopts Zixi SDVP for IP Delivery

WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP, and award-winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced that Music Choice, the premier American television music service, has adopted the SDVP to broadcast live linear channels to multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) across the United States, moving from satellite to primary distribution over IP.

Music Choice digitally broadcasts music channels to MVPDs in the United States reaching 54 million households via linear television channels, tv-on-demand services, OTT systems, and mobile applications. Music Choice is always looking for ways to innovate and partnering with Zixi allowed the company to explore new and advanced ways of delivering solutions that would be easy to implement, work with their existing hardware infrastructure, allow for better access control over deployments, as well be encrypted to prevent signal piracy. They also wanted a more efficient solution that would enable them to reduce costs by leveraging agile, software-based applications over IP networks instead of relying on rigid, fixed infrastructure.

Zixi's software-based turnkey solution enabled Music Choice to implement a solution rapidly and in a cost-effective manner with efficient use of the Zixi Cloud and the Internet for content delivery. The transition required little operational lift or incremental hardware infrastructure investment as the devices in use were already part of the Zixi Enabled Network of integrated devices. With the SDVP's robust suite of analytics that gathers billions of datapoints a day, Music Choice can garner more insight for affiliates while maintaining visibility and increasing data telemetry throughout the distribution ecosystem. The virtualization of infrastructure with the SDVP and the decision to leverage IP-networks for transport has allowed Music Choice to offer alternative target streams and channels and set the company up for a future expansion to a direct-to-consumer offering. Zixi's ZEN Master control plane provides the ability to manage and monitor stream deployments across this complex delivery network to ensure broadcast-quality content delivery.

"Zixi offers a complete system platform that is very flexible and at a competitive price," said Michael McCrackan, SVP Engineering and Operations, Music Choice. "The flexibility, analytics, and agility provided by the SDVP allow programmers like us better insight into distribution with the ability to optimize and localize content."

"ZEN Master provides the ability to manage and monitor stream deployments across this complex network to ensure broadcast-quality content delivery," said Brandon Cooney, Director of Sales, Zixi. "We are very happy to be able to help Music Choice customize channels for specific locations without incurring additional costs and leverage a more tailored distribution strategy."

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The SDVP makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 250 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

