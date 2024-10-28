Music Group Technologies Signs First-Ever Music AI Prompters, Establishes European HQ in Norway

Tech company establishes a global presence with dual headquarters in Texas and Norway after acquiring Music Group AI and signing the music industry's first-ever AI prompting artists

AUSTIN, Texas and BERGEN, Norway, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Group Technologies Inc., a pioneer in merging traditional music creation with artificial intelligence (AI) driven innovation, has acquired Music Group AI LLC to leverage its proprietary methods in music AI prompting. This move establishes Music Group Technologies' United States headquarters in Austin, Texas, and its European headquarters in Bergen, Norway, solidifying its status as a global leader in music technology.

Music Group Technologies has become the first company in the music industry to recognize and sign prompters who use AI software such as Suno or Udio to create or enhance music. Two of the four engineers joining Music Group Technologies are based in the U.S., while the other two are based in Norway. This groundbreaking recognition of the role of AI-assisted music creators has the potential to redefine the modern music industry. In addition, MGT has signed three traditional artists — two in the U.S. and one in Norway.

"We're at the forefront of something innovative and disruptive but truly exciting," said Matt Alvers, Co-founder of Music Group Technologies. "While many in the music industry fear AI, our experience in both the music industry and with global technology sets us apart. Our talented developers are already working with previously signed artists, major music publishers, renowned artists and the estates of legendary musicians to repurpose lyrics and music."

Music Group Technologies' dual U.S. and European headquarters will serve as gateways for fostering technological innovation and artistic collaboration with international musicians and AI engineers.

"Skilled music AI engineers will be essential to the future of music, and mixing innovative prompting with musicians and songwriters marks a new revolution for the music industry," said Paal Larsen, Co-founder of Music Group Technologies. "With dual headquarters in Austin and Bergen, we are strategically positioned to support both artists and creators on a global scale."

Matt Alvers brings a unique blend of music industry and AI expertise to Music Group Technologies. From the early to mid-2000s, Alvers discovered rising talent and managed Top 40 artists signed to Universal, Elektra and MCA/Geffen Records. In 2003, Alvers helped showcase rising young talent Taylor Swift to multiple record executives at the Florida Music Festival, which was one of Swift's first major industry showcases. In 2005, Alvers joined Larsen to expand the Norwegian-based tech company Meltwater Group across North America ahead of its $1 billion IPO. Most recently, Alvers was a Regional Vice President at tech giant Salesforce, where he focused on the industry's cutting-edge technologies, including AI and Fortune 500 digital transformations.

Paal Larsen is a Norway-based entrepreneur, investor and software-as-a-service (SaaS) executive with a strong focus on developing people, teams and international companies. In the 2000s, Larsen worked in the U.S. music industry alongside Matt Alvers, helping launch the international careers of several prominent artists and shaping the artist development process. He later transitioned into tech, building and developing international companies in AI, security and sustainability. A key player in the success of Meltwater, Larsen contributed to the company's global expansion across Europe, APAC and other regions, playing a pivotal role in its $1 billion IPO in 2020. As co-founder of the Terravera Foundation, he champions sustainability and responsible innovation across all ventures.

