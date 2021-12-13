Music On-Demand Market Size to Grow by USD 24.98 billion | Growth in Mobile Advertisement Spending to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in mobile advertisement spending and surge in subscription-based services are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as free music access to users through modified apps will challenge market growth.

The music on demand market report is segmented by end-user (individual users and commercial users), type (music streaming and radio on demand), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Based on end-user, the individual users segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The individual users segment is expected to dominate the music on-demand market owing to developments in network infrastructure. Such developments are reducing the cost of Internet services, which eases access to music streaming services on mobile devices. Telecommunication standards such as 3G, 4G, and 5G enable users to access high-quality music.

Based on type, the paid music streaming service is expected to have high growth in revenue growth during the forecast period. Premium services offer numerous features, including no interruption by advertisements, new song suggestions, access to a wide catalog of songs, playlist customization, and third-party integration such as Amazon's Alexa.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for music on-demand in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America. The presence of numerous artists and music publishers, as well as well-developed network infrastructure, will drive the demand for music on-demand in North America during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers on-demand music through its subsidiary YouTube Music.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers on-demand music through its brand Amazon Prime Music.

Apple Inc. - The company offers on-demand music through its brand Apple Music on a subscription basis.

Canadian Broadcasting Corp. - The company offers on-demand music, radio through its brand CBCListen.

Gamma Gaana Ltd. - The company offers on-demand music such as old songs, new songs, Hindi songs, and English songs.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

