MUSIC SUPERSTARS LOUD LUXURY, BIG BOI AND KLINGANDE HIGHLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT FOR SFC'S THE CATCH WEEKEND

News provided by

Sport Fishing Championship

05 Feb, 2024, 11:05 ET

  • Platinum Passes go on sale February 9; OluKai exclusive pre-sale February 7; event takes place April 18-20 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL (concerts on April 19)
  • Fishing's biggest entertainment spectacle offers Passes starting at $260, including admission to performances by Loud Luxury, Big Boi and Klingande; Three-day VIP packages for The Catch Pro-Am also are available; Weekend proceeds benefit the Coast Guard Foundation
  • Visit sportfishingchampionship.com/kickoff-concert for more information

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishing with NFL superstars remains center stage for Sport Fishing Championship's The Catch, but the spotlight now includes some of the hottest and most iconic names in music.

SFC's second annual The Catch Weekend takes place April 18-20 at Ft. Lauderdale's Pier Sixty-Six Superyacht Village.

Continue Reading
The Catch returns April 18th-20th
The Catch returns April 18th-20th

If music gets you hooked, the Friday April 19 entertainment line-up crosses genres in an epic way. The evening is headlined by dance music duo Loud Luxury, best known for their smash hit "Body" which went multi-Platinum across nine countries with more than 1.5 billion streams.

Also featured is a special performance by hip-hop legend Big Boi, who earned acclaim as both a soloist as well as part of legendary duo OutKast. His seven GRAMMY awards include the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY for "Album of the Year" for "Speakerboxx/The Love Below."

Kicking things off on The Catch stage will be French multi-platinum DJ & producer Klingande with his signature melodic house sound. His award-winning track "Jubel" counts more than 400 million Spotify streams to date, claimed the #1 spot in 30 countries on Shazam and held the #1 position in Germany for an impressive 48 weeks. Klingande's undeniable success led to remix collaborations with well-known names of the electronic music scene such as Avicii, Robin Schulz, Felix Jaehn and David Guetta.

Platinum Passes to see Loud Luxury, Big Boi and Klingande start at $260, available at sportfishingchampionship.com/thecatch beginning on February 9. OluKai exclusive pre-sale begins on February 7.

The fishing during The Catch Weekend will be equally impressive. The Catch event on Saturday April 20 will feature 16 NFL superstars paired with the best SFC talent, competing live on network TV. Team Gypsea, comprised of SFC Captain Taylor Sanford and NFL All-Pros Matt Judon (New England Patriots) and Dalvin Cook (free agent), will be returning to defend their 2023 The Catch championship. Also confirmed: Will Anderson (Houston Texans), Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans) and Quinnen Williams (New York Jets).

The Catch Pro-Am offers amateur anglers and football fans a similarly unique fishing opportunity. The Catch Pro-Am VIP Package includes your own team of four fishing with an NFL player, two nights of party access, special concert hospitality and viewing access, watch-party tickets and a two-night stay with five-star lodging accommodations. Packages start at $27,000, with additional information available at sportfishingchampionship.com/thecatch.

The full lineup of football celebrities participating in The Catch will be announced in the coming weeks, with more than 40 current or former superstars involved throughout the weekend festivities.

Proceeds from The Catch Weekend benefit the Coast Guard Foundation.

About Sport Fishing Championship

SFC is the largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments in the world, found on network television, SFC Digital Network, YouTube social media and more. The 2024 SFC Billfish Season launches April 25. SFC partners include OneWater Marine, OluKai, Salt Life, and Oceanfoam.

Media Contacts
For Sport Fishing Championship
Courtney Hueston
Director of Marketing
305-335-2613
[email protected]

SOURCE Sport Fishing Championship

Also from this source

OFFSHORE FISHING APPEAL TOPS PRO SPORTS

OFFSHORE FISHING APPEAL TOPS PRO SPORTS

Sport Fishing Championship and Wasserman – a global leader in sports, music and culture – today revealed a study believed to be the fishing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.