Music with a message. Singer/Songwriter Darrell Kelley Releases Newest Album "Take Your Knees Off Our Necks", In Response to the Police Brutality in America.

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darrell Kelley had an awesome album release party on August 7, 2021. This was an unforgettable release party -- something that you will never forget or imagine in a lifetime.

The release party was private and that was done on purpose because he did not want any paparazzi or media to attend; however, Mr. Kelley went public with this unbelievable coffin on August 8, 2021.