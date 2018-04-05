Musical Comedian Tom Franek Voted Princess Cruises' 2018 Entertainer of the Year

Guests aboard the March 25 Regal Princess seven-day cruise to the Caribbean enjoyed live performances from each finalist. The finalists were determined by the Princess Cruises entertainment department based on guest surveys and onboard audience response. Along with Franek, the finalists included vocalists The Modern Gentlemen, comedian Jo Little, and illusionist Michael Barron. Franek was announced as the winner on the final night of the cruise and presented a $5,000 cash prize at a celebratory event in Princess' signature venue, The Piazza.

Franek's stage shows are performed around the world and combine clean comedy, genuine charisma, dynamic piano playing, singing, dancing, quick wit, and contortionist acrobatics in an unforgettable experience that leaves audiences' jaws dropped and people talking.

"Congratulations to Tom Franek Princess Cruises 2018 Entertainer of the Year,'" said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "Guests were entertained by the energy and excitement of the performers this year - it was surely a difficult choice to select a favorite."

This is the line's seventh annual "Entertainer of the Year" competition which was established to recognize the high caliber and diversity of guest entertainers that perform on each Princess cruise. Previous Entertainer of the Year winners, Nathan Foley, Ben Seidman, Zach Winningham, Tony Tillman, Carlos Oscar and Robbie Printz continue to perform year round on Princess and remain among the top-rated entertainers throughout the fleet.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

