Princess Cruises Unveils Exclusive New Sanctuary Collection Aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess

New Category Offers Unprecedented Level of Exclusivity and Premium Extras Aboard Newest Ships from Princess

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevating the art of relaxation and serenity, Princess Cruises is introducing the exclusive, next-level Sanctuary Collection aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess, as these newest ships prepare to debut with this select, all-inclusive oasis in October 2024.

As the name suggests, guests reserving in the Sanctuary Collection enjoy exclusive access to the ship's top deck retreat area, along with a host of additional and high-end amenities designed to enhance their voyage. These indulgences include exclusive private dining and relaxation areas, a luxurious stateroom experience, as well as the Princess Premier bundle to round out the all-inclusive allure of the Sanctuary experience. Princess Premier offerings include:

Premier Beverage Package (covering drinks up to $20 , champagne by the glass, specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water, as well as 25 percent off bottles of wine)

, champagne by the glass, specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water, as well as 25 percent off bottles of wine) Unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Fleetwide Starlink and 5G for up to 4 devices

Daily crew appreciation (e.g., gratuities)

Two nights of specialty dining

Unlimited prix fixe meals at any casual dining location

Free OceanNow Delivery Service Activation

Complimentary Room Service

"Green Lane" Express Boarding (Free Medallion device delivery included)

Reserved seating in the Princess Theater

Unlimited boutique fitness classes per voyage (e.g., Pure Barre, YogaSix, StretchLab)

Unlimited premium crafted desserts

Unlimited premium fresh juices

Unlimited Digital Photo package / Princess Prizes

Aboard Sun Princess, the luxurious, spa-inspired, top-deck Sanctuary Club, is now reserved exclusively for Sanctuary Collection guests who access the private entry via their Princess Medallion. In the adults-only (16 and up) area, guests enjoy plush lounge furniture, private cabanas, pool and jacuzzi, attentive service, soothing music, refreshing beverages, and light fare. The Club also features exclusive programming, including sunrise yoga classes and sail-away receptions.

Other Sanctuary Collection amenities include priority specialty restaurant reservations, and premium stateroom amenities.

The new Sanctuary Collection aboard Sun Princess includes three levels of stateroom types – Signature Collection Suites (80), Mini Suites (123), and Premium Deluxe Balconies (12).

"Our new Sanctuary Collection offers guests those ultra-private, tucked away spaces that rival any high-end resort and surpasses the offerings of comparable cruise lines featuring similar ship-within-a-ship amenities," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "With spacious and well-appointed accommodations, along with an array of premium extras and its exclusivity, our new Sanctuary Collection delivers the ultimate in access and indulgence to deliver an unparalleled experience."

Sanctuary Collection staterooms go on sale today and are available starting with the Oct. 14, 2024 voyage on Sun Princess, and the Oct. 4, 2025 voyage on Star Princess. Guests who have booked as of April 23, 2024 and have already reserved Sanctuary Collection staterooms on either ship will receive the additional amenities outlined at no additional cost, excluding the Premier bundle.

The 177,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess offers an array of exciting new culinary and entertainment offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom.

Additional information about Princess Cruises and the new Sanctuary Collection is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

