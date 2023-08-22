MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that 12 of its Partners have been recognized by Best Lawyers in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America and three of its Associates have been recognized in the fourth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. Best Lawyers awards are compiled "by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers" and honor "only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas."

"Ranking the most exceptional legal minds requires sustained commitment and considerable intricacy. We leave no stone unturned, ensuring that that each stage of the Best Lawyers awards cycle is thorough," states the periodical. "Our dedication to accuracy is backed by a Purely Peer Review® process that we developed for the first edition and have maintained across decades of research."

The Best Lawyers in America 2024

Los Angeles Office

William W. Carter, Partner, Criminal Defense, White-Collar
Steven Elie, Partner, Environmental Law
Karen Bizzini, Partner, Insurance Law
R. Joseph De Briyn, Managing Partner, Insurance Law
Lawrence Tabb, Partner, Insurance Law
David Tartaglio, Partner, Insurance Law
James Hassan, Partner, Trusts & Estates
Robert Liset, Partner, Health Care Law
Brian Holman, Partner, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization, Real Estate Law

Orange County Office
Jack W. Fleming, Partner, Construction Law
Candice Liao, Partner, Labor and Employment

San Diego Office
Alan J. Zuckerman, Partner, Real Estate Law

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2024

Los Angeles Office
Rebecca Hummel, Associate, Construction Law
Giorgio Sassine, Associate, Construction Law
Ron E. Torres, Associate, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law

About Musick Peeler
Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines.  For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

