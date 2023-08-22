MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that 12 of its Partners have been recognized by Best Lawyers in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America and three of its Associates have been recognized in the fourth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. Best Lawyers awards are compiled "by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers" and honor "only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas."

"Ranking the most exceptional legal minds requires sustained commitment and considerable intricacy. We leave no stone unturned, ensuring that that each stage of the Best Lawyers awards cycle is thorough," states the periodical. "Our dedication to accuracy is backed by a Purely Peer Review® process that we developed for the first edition and have maintained across decades of research."

The Best Lawyers in America 2024

Los Angeles Office

William W. Carter, Partner, Criminal Defense, White-Collar

Steven Elie, Partner, Environmental Law

Karen Bizzini, Partner, Insurance Law

R. Joseph De Briyn, Managing Partner, Insurance Law

Lawrence Tabb, Partner, Insurance Law

David Tartaglio, Partner, Insurance Law

James Hassan, Partner, Trusts & Estates

Robert Liset, Partner, Health Care Law

Brian Holman, Partner, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization, Real Estate Law

Orange County Office

Jack W. Fleming, Partner, Construction Law

Candice Liao, Partner, Labor and Employment

San Diego Office

Alan J. Zuckerman, Partner, Real Estate Law

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2024

Los Angeles Office

Rebecca Hummel, Associate, Construction Law

Giorgio Sassine, Associate, Construction Law

Ron E. Torres, Associate, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

