Musick Peeler's Jane Usher Named Woman of Influence

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced that Partner Jane Usher has been selected as an honoree by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its recognition of the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list recognizes women lawyers for exceptional legal skill and achievement as well as their leadership in the Los Angeles business community.

"Usher guides her clients from the inception of a matter, through agency hearings and determinations, to the conclusion of any litigation that might result," the publication states.

Usher is a Partner at the firm's Los Angeles office. She is a member of the firm's Environmental and Public Law, Real Estate, and Litigation practices. Usher represents private, public, and nonprofit entities in the resolution of their government and regulatory affairs. With thirty years of expertise in land use, planning, zoning, environmental, energy and real estate development, CEQA, Brown Act, Public Records Act, ethics, ordinances, legislation, municipal and administrative law, Usher has spoken extensively on zoning, environmental and municipal law, including on the important relationships between property owners, their neighbors and social justice.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California, with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

