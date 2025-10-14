Musicow Announces Beta Release of First Music Equity Service Provider in the U.S. Redefining How Creators Earn and Connect with Fans

GRAMMY Award-Winning R&B Duo Blaq Tuxedo's Album 'Should've Seen This Coming' to Be the First U.S. Album Available on the Musicow App on October 14

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicow, the first Music Equity Service Provider (MESP) to enter the U.S. market, announces the beta release of its groundbreaking app available for download today. The entertainment company is poised to redefine how creators and fans connect with a platform that enables fans to participate in equitable ownership of fractionalized royalty revenue of their favorite artists.

"In today's music industry, creators are seeking deeper connections with their most passionate fans," says Woo Rhee, CEO . "We believe it's essential to provide a regulated platform that empowers creators to deliver real value, allowing fans to earn alongside them. That's why we've laid the groundwork for an SEC-regulated environment where both fans and creators can feel secure in their partnership."

Alongside the app debut, Musicow is also launching the Musicow Artist Program, a purpose-driven artist development initiative that educates, partners with, and promotes emerging talent. Musicow Artist Program artists will be able to connect with fans through the platform's model of ownership of fractionalized royalty revenue while also receiving marketing support, bridging equity with professional-grade promotion while retaining their creative rights. Artists interested in participating in the Musicow Artist Program can sign up here.

The first artist to be supported by the Musicow Artist Program will be GRAMMY Award-winning R&B duo, Blaq Tuxedo. Their latest album, Should've Seen This Coming, will be the first U.S. album available for fans on Musicow's app on October 14, marking their bold return to artistry after finding success as acclaimed songwriters and producers for stars like Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, Ciara, Jaydon and more. They are the first of a curated roster of rising stars signed to the Musicow Artist Program.

Says Blaq Tuxedo, "Finding ways to thrive in this industry is everything. Musicow lets us turn fans into family, sharing the wins and the work. Just real connection and real support. That's how the game should be."

