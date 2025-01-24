Roc Nation Teams Up with South Korea's Musicow to Launch the First Music Equity Service Provider (MESP) in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES , Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc Nation has partnered with South Korean fintech company Musicow, a Music Equity Service Provider (MESP) that enables music rights owners to buy, sell, and trade shares in music royalty revenue with public investors.

This partnership embodies a shared vision of empowering superfans to earn revenue alongside their favorite artists by introducing music royalties as an alternative asset class. In addition to enabling distribution of Musicow's assets through Roc Nation, this collaboration will allow creators to securely fractionalize royalty revenue from their songs and sell shares, enabling fans to earn alongside them.

"The music industry is evolving into a shared ecosystem where fans and creators can earn together," remarked Roc Nation Vice Chairman Jay Brown. "Our mission is not only to support and empower artists by providing the tools and services they need to build a better music ecosystem but also to give everyone access to the financial opportunities the music industry offers."

Woo Rhee, CEO of Musicow US commented, "Partnering with Roc Nation is an incredible opportunity to drive innovation and redefine the future of our industry. I'm confident that together, we have the vision, expertise, and enthusiasm to create transformative progress and unlock limitless potential."

With a projected launch in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025. Early users can sign up now to receive $10 in their Musicow wallet and be the first to earn music royalties with their favorite artists.

CLICK HERE FOR ACCESS

Artists that are interested in partnering with Musicow, send your contact information to [email protected] and one of our representatives will contact you.

About Musicow

Musicow stands as the unrivaled pioneer in the realm of artist-to-fan music asset ownership on a global scale. As the foremost Music Equity Service Provider™ in South Korea, our primary objective is to extend the same exceptional experience to the world. Since its establishment in 2017, Musicow has been dedicated to constructing a superior music ecosystem, forging an extraordinary bond between fans and their beloved artists. Today, our aspirations reach far beyond mere transformation—we aim to revolutionize the music industry permanently!

