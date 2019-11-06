Muslim World League and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints resolve to enhance cooperation and promote respect and coexistence

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a historic, high-level meeting to promote interreligious cooperation and understanding, and explore new partnerships between their faiths.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, met this week with President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders of the Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah. The leaders discussed their common values of faith, family and respect for people of diverse backgrounds and beliefs, and how to advance peace and coexistence at a time of rising global intolerance.

"This is a very important visit," said Dr. Al-Issa, a leading global voice on moderate Islam. "We are happy to be partners and friends of the Church of Latter-day Saints, and look forward to working together for the causes of empathy, coexistence and harmony among the faiths and peoples of the world."

Dr. Al-Issa will wrap up his unprecedented visit to Utah on Wednesday. On the trip, he has met with Utah Governor Gary Herbert, local civic and religious leaders, and members of the Utahan Islamic community.

The visit is the latest interfaith endeavor of the head of the Muslim World League, a non-governmental organization based in the Holy City of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, that is committed to clarifying the true and peaceful message of Islam, and to building bridges of cooperation among all people.

Since assuming his position in 2016, Dr. Al-Issa's trailblazing efforts include a meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis and a first-of-its-kind agreement with the Vatican, and a condemnation of attempts by anyone to deny or diminish the great tragedy of the Holocaust. He will become the most senior Islamic leader ever to visit Auschwitz when he leads an interfaith delegation there in January 2020.

In their meeting, President Nelson said to Dr. Al-Issa: "You are a peacemaker. You are a bridge builder. And we need more leaders like you."

The key focuses of the visit include the unique role that Muslims and Latter-day Saints can play together in combating global extremism and in providing humanitarian services.

The Muslim World League provides relief and development assistance, without discrimination based on race, religion, ethnicity or beliefs, including millions of dollars in lifesaving supplies to Christians in need from Ghana to Burundi. Similarly, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints generously supports predominantly Muslim communities in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

