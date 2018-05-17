Must-Have Recipes for Your Summer Soirees

For a fun-filled, yet relaxing summer, it's important to keep the essentials on-hand for easy entertaining. From bright decor to refreshing drinks and fresh ingredients, party prep ensures you save time and money, and are always ready to wine and dine your guests.

No matter the occasion, a store like ALDI can be your guide to summer entertaining with everything you need to celebrate the season, including high-quality and affordable ingredients for this summer's must-have recipes.

A fresh and easy recipe to try this summer is Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Skewers with Lemon-Cucumber Salsa. This entree pairs perfectly with a crisp, fruit-forward wine like Exquisite Collection Sauvignon Blanc or Trestoria Rosé from ALDI. When there's a crowd to serve, consider mixing up a pitcher of Citrus Ginger Rosé Punch.

Find more seasonal recipe ideas to celebrate summer at ALDI.us.

Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Skewers with Lemon-Cucumber Salsa

Recipe courtesy of Chef Alyssa, ALDI Test Kitchen

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

8 skewers 1 pineapple 2 tablespoons Carlini Vegetable Oil 1/2 teaspoon Stonemill Iodized Salt 1 teaspoon Stonemill Ground Black Pepper 1 3/4 pounds Never Any! Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, diced into 1-inch pieces

Lemon-Cucumber Salsa:

1 lemon, supremed 1 cucumber, diced 1/2 red onion, diced 1 tablespoon SimplyNature Organic Wildflower Honey 1 teaspoon Stonemill Ground Black Pepper

Soak wooden skewers for 15 minutes prior to grilling.

Heat grill to medium-high heat.

Remove rind from pineapple and dice into 1-inch pieces.

In small bowl, combine oil, salt and pepper. Add chicken and pineapple; toss to coat.

Alternating chicken and pineapple, pierce onto skewers.

Grill skewers 8 minutes each side, or until chicken is cooked thoroughly.

To make Lemon-Cucumber Salsa: In medium bowl, combine lemon, cucumber, onion, honey and pepper.

Serve lemon-cucumber salsa over cooked chicken skewers.

Tip: Supreme citrus fruit by cutting off top and bottom of fruit then cut away peel and pith, leaving no white on outside of fruit. Slice each segment into wedges by cutting toward center of fruit along membrane.

Citrus Ginger Rosé Punch

Recipe courtesy of Chef Leigh An, ALDI Test Kitchen

1/2 cup minced ginger 1 cup Baker's Corner Granulated Sugar 1 cup water 2 bottles (750 milliliters each) Trestoria Rosé, chilled 5 cans (12 ounces each) PurAqua Belle Vie Grapefruit Sparkling Water, chilled 2 cans (12 ounces each) PurAqua Belle Vie Lemon Sparkling Water, chilled

In small pot, combine ginger, sugar and water to make simple syrup. Bring to boil. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely in refrigerator.

Strain simple syrup and discard ginger.

In large punch bowl or pitcher, combine rosé, grapefruit sparkling water and lemon sparkling water. Add simple syrup.

Serve in chilled glasses.

Tip: Freeze lemon slices in ice cube trays or silicone muffin trays and add them to punch for pop of color.

