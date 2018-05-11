Mustard Teams Up With Nick Jonas For New Single "Anywhere"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed hip hop producer and music executive Mustard (10 Summers/Interscope Records) has teamed up with pop superstar Nick Jonas for their new single, "Anywhere," released today. The record effortlessly strings together traces of pop, hip hop and electronica, lending to the song's crossover appeal. The blended track complements Jonas' voice perfectly, maintaining its purity while extracting a soulful edge as Jonas riffs on an ear-catching chorus. Mustard and Nick's "Anywhere" is now available at all digital retailers and can be heard HERE.
The release is a welcome addition to Mustard's growing list of multi-platinum projects. The Los-Angeles born producer has worked with artists such as YG, 2 Chainz and Chris Brown, solidifying his position as a hit maker. Over the years, he has released two albums of his own, 10 Summers (2014) and Cold Summer (2016), and in 2017 he collaborated with RJMrLA on The Ghetto. Now, through his work with Jonas, Mustard hopes to expand his reach and prove his versatility.
Always working, Mustard will be performing at the EDC Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20. Fans can also catch him during his weekly Las Vegas residency at Marquee and Tao, set to run through Fall 2018.
