Mutare and Nomorobo Offer Solution to Fight Robocalls to Businesses
Jun 26, 2019, 05:45 ET
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mutare and Nomorobo announce the first viable solution to battle robocalls and voice spam in the enterprise. Businesses now have a way to fight the onslaught of robocalls that are disrupting business operations, raising costs and impacting profits.
"Currently, robocall and voice spam solutions in the market are focused on consumers and businesses are getting left out of the conversation," said Chuck French, Chief Growth Officer at Mutare. "Businesses are experiencing unprecedented disruption to their workflows. In some industries, like healthcare, robocalls can have catastrophic consequences. With the Mutare Voice™ Spam Filter, we've developed a solution that will stop robocalls from ringing your business line."
Using enterprise white and blacklists, as well as a dynamic robocall database powered by Nomorobo, the Mutare Voice Spam Filter screens calls in milliseconds and processes over 150 calls per second. The Nomorobo database is verified and updated every 5 minutes, ensuring that businesses are constantly protected against the ever-changing robocall landscape.
A winner of the FTC Robocall Challenge, Nomorobo blocks over 1.7 million known robocallers and detects over 1,500 new robocallers per day. "Battling robocalls is in our DNA," said Aaron Foss, CEO of Nomorobo. "Nomorobo has the largest and most accurate database of robocallers in the industry. Our carrier roots run deep. Every day, we protect over 2.5 million people across all the leading residential VoIP carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast. We cut our teeth in the very difficult consumer market and are now thrilled to be working with Mutare to address the unique needs of the enterprise."
Mutare and Nomorobo have an extensive roadmap that will tackle neighbor spoofing with pattern recognition, heuristics, voice CAPTCHA technology and SHAKEN / STIR once caller ID authentication is widely available. These new innovations address business concerns about false positive results and ensure that "good" calls get through, while the "bad" calls are filtered out.
The Mutare Voice Spam Filter is available through Mutare's extensive business partner network with shipments starting in July.
For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect with each other. Through transformative digital voice and text messaging solutions, Mutare makes communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. www.mutare.com
Nomorobo is a cloud-based service created by Telephone Science Corp that blocks annoying robocalls, telemarketers, spam texts, and phone scammers from calling your phone. www.nomorobo.com
