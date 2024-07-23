Mutare's 2024 Voice Threat Survey: 94% Of Respondents Believe Voice Security Should Be Added To Their Organization's Cyber Strategy & Risk Management Program; 44% Believe Their Organization Is Missing "Reasonable" Practices For Voice Security

Voice-Based Attacks on organizations are surging and, with the proliferation of GenAI tools, are becoming a preferred path to initial access. Concurrently, Voice continues to be an under-protected threat vector.

Voice-based threats are rapidly growing in volume, complexity and severity. And many recent high-profile breaches can trace initial access to social engineering or vishing (voice phishing). The 3rd annual Voice Threat Survey seeks to understand how technologists and security experts view Voice as a threat vector and, as such, as an organizational asset (critical Infrastructure) to be protected and defended. The Survey polls cybersecurity and information technology professionals at the RSA and Cisco Live conferences to get a real look into the prevailing beliefs and opinions of those closest to the front lines of cybersecurity protection and defense. Where relevant, the Survey compares the current year's responses to the previous year's Survey to gain insights into trends and changing attitudes around Voice Security.

Findings from the 2024 Voice Threat Survey compared with the previous year's Survey reveal that technology and cybersecurity professionals have an increasing awareness and concern around voice-based threats. Yet, organizations are slow to include voice in their cybersecurity programs, have limited knowledge of the latest enterprise-class voice security technologies, and have some confusion about internal ownership of voice protection and defense.

Critical findings from the 2024 Voice Threat Survey include:

Top Voice-Based Threats: Scam Calls, Social Engineering, Vishing, GenAI-Based Attacks

42% of Respondents Do Not Answer their Business Phone if they don't recognize the caller

41% of Respondents Were Not Aware of the Availability of Technical Solutions for Voice Security

44% of Respondents Believe Their Organization is Missing "Reasonable" Practices for Voice Security

94% of Respondents Believe Voice Security Should be Added to Their Organization's Cyber Strategy & Risk Management Program

"While it is heartening to see that survey participants were more informed this year, the realm of cybersecurity is one that punishes inaction," said Colin Millstone, Mutare's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're seeing a real proliferation of voice-based cyberthreats in the last 12 months, instigating major cyber breaches at sophisticated enterprise-class organizations like Change Healthcare, MGM, Caeser's and more."

With the rise in cyber breaches of publicly traded companies, a new wave of class action lawsuits has emerged with a focus on "Reasonable" cybersecurity measures. This year's Survey included questions probing respondents' level of understanding regarding "Reasonable" practices and application thereof. Survey findings indicate that enterprises continue to put themselves at substantial monetary risk by not understanding and adopting "Reasonable" cybersecurity practices and defense for Voice:

43% of Respondents were Not Aware that Class Action Lawsuits focus on the breached organizations' failures to have implemented "Reasonable" cybersecurity practices and defense

44% of Respondents believe their Own Organization is Missing "Reasonable" Practices for Voice Security

"It's an arms race," said Millstone. "If you find yourself questioning whether you've done enough, chances are it's too late. That's a big reason behind why Mutare has pushed so hard to raise awareness on the topic of Voice Security. The threat is real, and there are effective, enterprise-class solutions available today to thwart these threats."

