Mutare Announces Partnership with NICE Bringing Voice Threat Defense to NICE CXexchange

The award-winning Voice Traffic Filter is now available on the NICE CXexchange marketplace, giving customers a powerful tool that rids their voice channel of unwanted calls for maximum agent performance, customer experience, and organizational security.

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare, Inc., a leading innovator of enterprise solutions for Voice Threat Defense, today announced that its Voice Traffic Filter is now a premium application on the NICE CXexchange, a state-of-the-art online marketplace, designed to let NICE users take their CX AI investment to the next level.

"2023 was the year Mutare integrated our award winning Voice Traffic Filter with leading platforms," said Chuck French, Mutare's Chief Growth Officer. "Now more than ever, businesses are realizing just how important it is to meet their customer's where they're at, and no one is better at delivering on the promise of customer experience than NICE. That's what made this partnership a no brainer."

"NICE is committed to offering top of the line extensions to CXone through the CXexchange marketplace," said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "We are excited to partner with Mutare to enable an even more seamless experience for our customers, eliminating unwanted traffic to enhance call flows, promote secure interactions and drive exceptional CX."

CXone is the industry's leading, all-encompassing interactions centric platform - enabling organizations to effectively manage all interactions - attended and unattended.

In bringing the Mutare Voice Traffic Filter (VTF) to CXone through the NICE CXexchange Marketplace, these two market leaders are taking significant steps towards removing unwanted traffic from their customers' call flows. More specifically, this integration will help NICE customers:

Enhance KPIs & Metrics - Eliminating unwanted calls from your customers' data will ensure more accurate and reliable KPIs and metrics, leading to better-informed organizational decision-making and more accurate SLAs. For example, robocalls may create artificially high abandonment rates. Boost Customer Experience - VTF ensures that legitimate calls are directed to the appropriate agents quickly, promoting first call resolution, and ultimately increasing customer satisfaction. Strengthen Cybersecurity - By filtering out malicious and suspicious calls, VTF helps protect customers from socially engineered attacks, reducing the risk of cybersecurity breaches and keeping their data safe.

"At Mutare, we understand just how important the voice channel is when it comes to delivering excellent service," said French. "And with this partnership, Mutare and NICE are making sure you can focus on just that."

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of the Voice Traffic Filter, visit our CXexchange listing.

About NICE

With NICE it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. For more information, please visit www.nice.com.

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect. Today, through our transformative voice security, digital voice and text messaging solutions, we make communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. And that means more time and less stress for your employees, a more positive experience for your customers, and improved bottom line results for your organization. Our forward-looking leadership team is made up of dedicated, focused and experienced people who care about transforming business communications and improving the lives of others. Ultimately, we are dedicated to make a difference for all our stakeholders – team members, customers, partners and communities. We are changemakers who are committed to becoming the recognized leader in voice threat defense for the enterprise.

