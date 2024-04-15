Voice Security Leader Mutare Spearheads Vishing Awareness Week to Help Educate & Inform on Growing Cyberthreat

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare, Inc. (Mutare), a leading innovator of enterprise solutions for Voice Threat Defense, is proud to announce their involvement in the second annual Vishing Awareness Week as lead sponsor.

Vishing Awareness is a grassroots educational campaign, focused on arming businesses with knowledge of the tactics employed by cybercriminals to execute voice-based attacks, as well as the tools available to combat these rising threats. This year Vishing Awareness Week will be observed April 22-26, 2024.

Vishing (voice phishing) is a type of social engineering attack where scammers use voice communication – phone calls – to trick employees into divulging sensitive information, like passwords and financial information, or to perform certain actions, like the transfer of funds. In the past two years, vishers have been increasingly successful targeting enterprise class organizations with attacks on the likes of MGM Resorts, Robinhood, and Twitter (X). Alarmingly, cybercriminals are increasingly turning to Generative AI in their efforts, a tactic that very few businesses are prepared to counteract.

"Vishing Awareness Week is a chance for government agencies, business coalitions and private industry to collaborate, to expose trends, and to promote solutions for dealing with issues related to vishing," said Colin Millstone, Chief Marketing Officer at Mutare. "At the end of the day, the better informed we are, and the more we work together, the better chance we have to combat cybercriminals."

Mutare has made it an organizational imperative to further conversations around voice-based cyber threats and how to stop them. Some of these initiatives include:

• Founding Vishing Awareness Week (lead sponsor),

• Conducting an annual Voice Threat Survey to identify trends and sentiment of cybersecurity and IT professionals regarding the voice threat vector (findings available at no cost),

• Establishing comprehensive Best Practices for Voice Cybersecurity to guide organizations through the challenges posed by voice-centric cyber-attacks,

• Forging strategic partnerships with businesses such as contact centers, carriers, technology integrators, and caller authentication platforms.

"As a major player in the industry, we have responsibility to lead from the front," said Millstone. "Vishing Awareness Week is another opportunity for us to do just that."

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect. Today, through our transformative voice security, digital voice and text messaging solutions, we make communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. And that means more time and less stress for your employees, a more positive experience for your customers, and improved bottom line results for your organization. Our forward-looking leadership team is made up of dedicated, focused and experienced people who care about transforming business communications and improving the lives of others. Ultimately, we are dedicated to making a difference for all our stakeholders – team members, customers, partners and communities. We are changemakers who are committed to becoming the recognized leader in voice threat defense for the enterprise.

