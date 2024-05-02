Mutare Launches Annual Voice Threat Survey to Global IT and Cybersecurity Experts During RSA Conference & Cisco Live

Voice-Based Attacks have become a flashpoint for security & risk professionals as cybercriminals target the under-protected voice channel; the 2024 Voice Threat Survey seeks to understand market sentiment regarding awareness, responsibility, and threat defense.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare, Inc., the market leader in voice threat defense, invites global cybersecurity experts, business leaders and information technology professionals to participate in the company's 2024 Voice Threat Survey.

This year's Voice Threat Survey seeks to uncover end-user phone habits, discover which teams are responsible for protecting the voice channel, and assess the market's level of awareness around novel tactics employed by cybercriminals i.e., vishing (voice phishing) and AI Generated criminal incursions.

For three years in a row, Mutare has conducted their annual Voice Threat Survey to illuminate the challenges businesses face when protecting their organizations from voice-based attacks. Unfortunately, the last 12 months have been particularly challenging for enterprises battling a sharp rise not only in the frequency of voice-based attacks, but in their effectiveness and complexity as well.

"Discovering how technology and cybersecurity insiders and leaders view the topic of Voice Security is critical to understanding market trends, blind spots and overall trajectory," said Colin Millstone, Mutare's Chief Marketing Officer. "This Survey has become a coveted industry resource for analysts, technology resellers and consultants, as well as for any organization looking to better understand the Voice threat vector. We are incredibly proud that our efforts to increase awareness around Voice Security have been so well received."

Top insights from the 2023 Survey include:

100% of respondents were negatively impacted by Voice Threats;

24.4% of respondents said they DO NOT answer their business phone if the caller is unknown;

85% of respondents believe it is time to elevate Voice as a Threat Vector;

90% of respondents believe Voice Telemetry should be included in threat defense & response programs.

Survey Administrators will be on the showroom floor at both RSAC in San Francisco, CA (May 6 – 9) and Cisco Live in Las Vegas, NV (June 2 – 6). The survey is conducted via iPad, takes less than 3 minutes to complete, and is anonymous. Survey Participants receive a Starbucks gift card as appreciation for their time. The release of the 2024 Voice Threat Survey Executive Report is targeted for mid-July and will be available for download on Mutare's website.

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect. Today, through our transformative voice security, digital voice, and text messaging solutions, we make communications with colleagues, customers, and prospects simple, secure and effective. And that means more time and less stress for your employees, a more positive experience for your customers, and improved bottom line results for your organization. Our forward-looking leadership team is made up of dedicated, focused, and experienced people who care about transforming business communications and improving the lives of others. Ultimately, we are dedicated to making a difference for all our stakeholders – team members, customers, partners, and communities. We are changemakers who are committed to becoming the recognized leader in voice threat defense for the enterprise.

