Mutare Targets Growth Through Innovation, Adaptability, Data and the Power of Voice Communications

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare, Inc. (Mutare), a leading innovator in enterprise communications, has emerged from the Pandemic with exceptional sales momentum, a rejuvenated channel and an organizational conviction to drive market growth by investing and focusing on the power and effectiveness of voice communications. The Company has established an aggressive 18-month development roadmap with a firm, foundational vision and business strategy to launch evolutionary features for both the industry leading Mutare Voice Spam Filter and the enterprise favorite voicemail solution, Mutare Voice.

Mutare recently released an article describing their strategic direction, "202X Visionary Review." Through the article, Roger Northrop, Mutare's CTO, clearly documents the organization's market position, outlook and the four cornerstones of their point of view (PoV): Voice is Incredibly Powerful, Adaptability is Table Stakes, Give Control to the User / Customer, and Data is About Sharing and Security. As Mutare moves forward, further into the digital era and beyond the societal upheaval of the Pandemic, they are organizationally aligned and focused to drive innovation and the power of voice through each PoV.

"Innovation and evolution have to be rooted in a business strategy," says Roger Northrop, CTO at Mutare. "Each of our established PoV's provide a clear and concise reference point to connect all of our ideas back to an intentional foundation."

Mutare expects continued high interest and demand for its newest offering, Mutare Voice Spam Filter. Launched in 2019, this enterprise-class software eliminates unwanted calls (robocalls, spam calls, spoof calls and vishing attacks) at the network edge. Organizations who implement the Voice Spam Filter experience an immediate reduction in cybersecurity risk, improved voice network performance and higher team member productivity. As a threat vector, the voice network is gaining more attention as bad actors have increased malicious intrusions via vishing attacks and call spoofing. Concurrently, the escalation in robocalls, spam calls and voice spam storms have become business impacting. Mutare has significant new features on the roadmap to give the Voice Spam Filter even more power to fight voice-based cyber threats.

Mutare's enterprise voicemail solution, Mutare Voice, also has some exciting feature enhancements on the roadmap. With the revolution in work from home and expansion of the virtual workforce, Mutare has seen renewed interest in this industry leading solution that quickly integrates with all the major unified communications platforms and provides mobility and context to voicemail.

"We have game changers on our roadmap," says Northrop. "Our foundation begins with who we are and how we view the world. The amazing individuals at Mutare consider each of our break-through advances as a starting point – a step in a continuum of innovation. All of us 'Mutarians' are driven by an unseen force to use our intellect, ideas, empathy, experiences and technology prowess to improve how people communicate. And it all begins with the power of voice."

