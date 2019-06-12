Mutare Unveils Mutare Voice Spam Filter at Cisco Live

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, MUTARE, INC. unveiled the Mutare Voice™ Spam Filter, part of its Mutare Voice call screening and missed call completion product portfolio.

Mutare developed the Mutare Voice Spam Filter in response to high demand across all industries for a solution that will stop the increase in the number of robocalls received daily by businesses.

"In 2019, fifty percent of all calls to an enterprise will be from a robocaller," said Chuck French, Chief Growth Officer at Mutare. "We've developed a solution that will stop robocalls before they ever reach a phone extension. Mutare Voice Spam Filter will reduce the enormous frustration these calls create and save businesses time and money."

The Mutare Voice Spam Filter relies on modern Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) digital communication. It examines the signaling information transmitted with the SIP call to identify the caller ID. Within a fraction of a second, the filter checks the caller ID against enterprise white and blacklists, as well as a dynamic robocall list(s).

"The voice spam filter is wickedly fast, screening calls in a few hundred milliseconds, and can process over 150 calls per second. The system is fully automated and designed with a "do no harm" approach ensuring calls are completed even if the system fails," said Rich Quattrocchi, Mutare's VP of Digital Transformation.

Mutare is currently conducting beta tests of the solution, with expected general availability slated for July 2019.

Media

Mutare Voice Spam Filter Video https://youtu.be/uQzUatF81gQ

Mutare Voice Spam Filter Datasheet https://www.mutare.com/application/files/7115/5317/4630/Mutare_Voice_Spam_Filter_Datasheet.pdf

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect with each other. Through transformative digital voice and text messaging solutions, Mutare makes communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. Mutare is a participant in the Cisco Solution Partner Program.

