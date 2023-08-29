Mutual Fund Assets Market to be Worth $936.10 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mutual fund assets market size is expected to reach USD 936.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Advancements in technology and the availability of online investment platforms have contributed to the growth of the market. Online platforms make it easier for investors to research, compare, and invest in mutual funds. The convenience of online investing, coupled with features like automated portfolio management and goal-based investing, has attracted a broader investor base and expanded the reach of mutual funds. The growth of retirement savings and pension plans is also driving the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The equity strategy segment dominated the market in 2022. Equity investments have the potential to generate long-term capital appreciation, appealing to investors seeking growth opportunities. By investing in company stocks, equity mutual funds provide investors with exposure to the performance and profitability of those companies, allowing them to benefit from potential market gains

The open-ended segment dominated the market in 2022. Open-ended funds can offer a broader range of investment options, including equity, fixed-income, balanced, and specialty funds. This diversity allows investors to create a well-rounded portfolio tailored to their risk tolerance and investment preferences

The financial advisor segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030. Financial advisors guide fund selection, portfolio diversification, and ongoing portfolio management, ensuring investors make informed decisions. As a result, the financial advisor segment is growing steadily as investors recognize the value and benefits of professional financial advice in marke

The active segment dominated the market in 2022. Active management provides a level of accountability and responsibility as fund managers actively monitor and make investment decisions on their investors' behalf. This can instill confidence in investors and create a sense of trust in the fund management team

The institutional segment is emerging at a significant rate. Institutional investors increasingly recognize the benefits of outsourcing investment management to professional fund managers

North America dominated the market in 2022. North America has a robust regulatory framework and investor protection measures that instill confidence and trust in the mutual fund industry. This regulatory environment ensures transparency, accountability, and fair treatment of investors, further driving the dominance of mutual funds in the market

Read 130-page market research report, "Mutual Fund Assets Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Investment Strategy, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Investment Style, By Investor Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Mutual Fund Assets Market Growth & Trends

As individuals and organizations prioritize long-term financial planning and retirement savings, they turn to mutual funds as an effective tool for wealth accumulation. Many retirement plans, such as 401(k) plans in the U.S., offer mutual funds as investment options, making them easily accessible to retirement savers. Regulatory frameworks and investor protection measures enhance investor confidence in mutual funds and promote market growth. Regulators set guidelines and requirements for mutual funds, ensuring transparency, accountability, and fair treatment of investors. This regulatory oversight helps build trust and encourages more individuals and institutions to invest in mutual funds.

The economic stimulus measures implemented by governments worldwide to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have also positively influenced the global market. These measures, such as reduced interest rates and fiscal stimulus packages, have created a conducive environment for investment, leading to increased inflows into mutual funds. Furthermore, the recovery of financial markets following the initial volatility caused by the pandemic has boosted investor confidence and encouraged them to allocate their funds to mutual funds for potential returns.

Mutual Fund Assets Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 586.47 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 936.10 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base year of estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Mutual Fund Assets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mutual fund assets market on the basis of investment strategy, type, distribution channel, investment style, investor type, and region

Mutual Fund Assets Market - Investment Strategy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Equity Strategy

Fixed Income Strategy

Multi-asset/Balanced Strategy

Sustainable Strategy

Money Market Strategy

Others

Mutual Fund Assets Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Open-ended

Close-ended

Mutual Fund Assets Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Direct Sales

Financial Advisor

Broker-dealer

Banks

Others

Mutual Fund Assets Market - Investment Style Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Active

Passive

Mutual Fund Assets Market - Investor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Retail

Institutional

Mutual Fund Assets Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Luxembourg



UK



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA)

UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players of Mutual Fund Assets Market

BlackRock, Inc.

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

& Co., Inc. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FMR LLC

State Street Corporation

Morgan Stanley

BNY Mellon Securities Corporation

Amundi US

Goldman Sachs

Franklin Templeton

