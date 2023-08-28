Peer-to-Peer Lending Market to Hit $21.42 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peer-to-peer lending market size is expected to reach USD 21.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Changing consumer preferences and attitudes toward borrowing and investing have propelled the growth of the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market. Many individuals prefer borrowing directly from peers or investing in loans that align with their goals. P2P lending allows borrowers and lenders to connect on a more personal level, fostering a sense of community and trust that may be lacking in traditional lending channels.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on type, the consumer lending segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 59.14%. P2P lending offers consumers an appealing choice for accessing affordable loans by providing a combination of lower interest rates and efficient operations

In terms of loan type, the unsecured segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 65.08%. P2P lending platforms leverage sophisticated algorithms and data analytics to evaluate borrower creditworthiness, enabling them to manage and mitigate risks associated with unsecured loans effectively

Based on end-user, the business loans segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period. P2P lending platforms often have more flexible eligibility criteria and are willing to consider alternative factors beyond traditional credit scores when assessing the creditworthiness of businesses

In terms of purpose type, the home renovation segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. P2P lending platforms attract a diverse pool of investors willing to fund home renovation projects. These investors may be individuals looking to diversify their investment portfolios or those interested in supporting home improvement initiatives

North America dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 30.24%. The presence of established and reputable P2P lending platforms in the region has also built trust among borrowers and investors, contributing to North America's dominance in the market

Read 120 page market research report, "Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Consumer Lending, Business Lending), By Loan Type (Secured, Unsecured), By End-user, By Purpose Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Growth & Trends

In June 2023, PeerBerry, a European peer-to-peer lending platform, achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 70,000 investors. The platform experienced substantial growth in May, generating increased interest from investors. In addition to its core platform, PeerBerry has also been promoting its sister platform, Crowdpear, which has the same shareholders. Crowdpear has attracted approximately 2,500 international investors, further expanding the reach of the PeerBerry brand and its investment opportunities.

P2P lending platforms leverage digital technologies to create a transparent and efficient lending ecosystem. Through online platforms, borrowers can easily access information about loan terms, interest rates, and fees, enabling them to make informed decisions. Similarly, investors can access detailed borrower profiles and loan information, empowering them to evaluate and select investment opportunities that align with their risk appetite. This transparency fosters trust between borrowers and investors and contributes to the overall growth and credibility of the P2P lending market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed the rapid growth and acceptance of the P2P lending market. As physical branches and in-person interactions became limited, borrowers and investors increasingly embraced P2P lending as a convenient and efficient alternative. The digital nature of P2P lending platforms provided a seamless experience, allowing borrowers to access funds, and investors to diversify their portfolios, without needing a physical presence.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 5.91 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 21.42 billion Growth rate CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base year of estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global peer-to-peer lending market based on type, loan type, end-user, purpose type, and region:

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Consumer Lending

Business Lending

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market - Loan Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Secured

Unsecured

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Non Business Loans

Business Loans

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market - Purpose Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Repaying Bank Debt

Credit Card Recycling

Education

Home Renovation

Buying Car

Family Celebration

Others

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

Indonesia



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Israel



South Africa



UAE

List of Key Players in the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market

LendingClub Bank

Lendermarket

Prosper Funding LLC

Proplend

PeerBerry

Upstart Network, Inc.

RateSetter

StreetShares, Inc.

Bondora Capital OÜ

AS Mintos Marketplace

Landbay Partners Limited

