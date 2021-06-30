Mutual of America Wins Three Telly Awards

The Telly Awards, now in its 42nd year of honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, acknowledged Mutual of America in the following categories: General Education (Silver), General Social Issues (Silver) and General Not-for-profit (Bronze). Over the years, Mutual of America has won more than three dozen Tellys, including three Gold Awards.

The documentary video details the groundbreaking after-school and summer program created by 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., and various partners, to help African-American youth in underserved school districts excel in the classroom and build life skills by providing students with opportunities to thrive in STEM-related fields.

"Mutual of America is honored to be recognized by the Telly Awards for our 2020 Community Partnership Award documentary video," said Thomas Gilliam, Chairman and CEO of the Mutual of America Foundation. "This video is yet another example of our company's longstanding commitment to support and advance the invaluable work that nonprofits across the country are doing to address numerous pressing issues affecting millions of Americans."

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement and investment services, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award was created in 1996 by the Mutual of America Foundation. Each year, we honor nonprofit organizations from across the country that are helping to move our nation forward by building healthier, more equitable communities. Now in its 26th year, this prestigious award has recognized 245 partnerships. Watch videos of past national award-winning programs on the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

SOURCE Mutual of America