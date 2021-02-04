Mutual of Enumclaw Deploys RS X Rating and RS X Orchestration

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the P&C insurance industry, announced Mutual of Enumclaw has successfully migrated to DRC's industry-leading RS X Rating solution. This implementation of RS X Rating reflects the continued expansion of an ongoing partnership between both companies dating back to 2013, with Mutual of Enumclaw already successfully using DRC solutions to support their personal lines of business. RS X Rating modernizes Mutual of Enumclaw's capabilities, providing a no-code insurance rating solution to empower their business users to rapidly deploy, and easily maintain, products independent of IT involvement.

"The technology improvements and added flexibility made upgrading to the new RS X Rating engine a logical decision," said Richard Crosley, Director of Application Development at Mutual of Enumclaw. RS X Rating is a complete enterprise solution for the rating development cycle and designed for unprecedented speed, accuracy, and security. As part of the DRC suite of products, RS X Rating was also recently recognized by Gartner Research for its swift deployment speed and ease of upgradability.

"A small in-house team completed the migration to RS X Rating without substantial DRC involvement or the need for a large six-figure spend," added Crosley. "We've been very impressed with the speed and versatility of RS X Rating, and enjoyed virtually problem-free operation since the launch."

Mutual of Enumclaw has also begun the process of implementing RS X Orchestration, DRC's powerful new supplement to its RS X Rating platform. Initially selected by Mutual of Enumclaw to streamline rate capping for their multi-state lines of business, RS X Orchestration is an expansion of RS X Rating's no-code insurance solution. Through RS X Orchestration, business users configure advanced rating functions using a familiar Excel® interface. This allows them to automate sophisticated rating processes such as multi-pass, re-rating of subtotals, the linking of multiple raters, and the addition of complex custom logic, without assistance from internal or external IT resources.

"We're always gratified when our long-term customers choose to implement our latest technology," added Karen Yamamoto, CEO of DRC. "The new RS X Rating operates with speed and efficiency that was simply unattainable in older programming languages. We're thrilled that a prominent regional carrier like Mutual of Enumclaw can now take advantage of all RS X Rating can do after a swift, trouble-free and cost-effective migration and deployment."

About Mutual of Enumclaw

Mutual of Enumclaw was founded in 1898, by a group of Enumclaw farmers that banded together to support and protect each other. That same spirit of thoughtfully looking out for one's neighbor remains ingrained in the culture. The company is dedicated to providing its members with personalized service and customized coverage. Mutual of Enumclaw offers insurance products for individuals, families, businesses, and farms in communities throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Arizona, and Wyoming. Their products are sold exclusively through local, independent agents. The company is nationally recognized for fair and prompt claims service. For more information, please visit www.MutualOfEnumclaw.com.

About DRC

For 50 years DRC has provided powerful and trusted software solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Across the United States and globally, a diverse group of large carriers, small start-ups, and MGAs all deploy DRC's solutions to manage total written premium in excess of $7 billion. DRC's web-based administration system expedites implementation, lowers costs and simplifies maintenance across insurance products. DRC's industry-leading RS X Rating allows business users who price risks and model products in Microsoft Excel® workbooks to create a version-controlled, web service process throughout the entire insurance ecosystem with minimal need for any programming resource. All DRC clients receive market-leading solutions, expert implementation, and a commitment to deliver to their complete satisfaction. For more information about DRC, visit www.decisionresearch.com. Connect with DRC on LinkedIn, Twitter (@DRCNews) and Facebook.

