LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackForge Distribution's rapidly ascending platform, muVpix, has acquired the vertical micro-drama series Beneath Crimson Sails, a cinematic, pirate-themed adventure that underscores the company's aggressive expansion strategy and growing influence in the global vertical storytelling market.

muVpix Accelerates Global Vertical Expansion with Acquisition of Pirate Epic Beneath Crimson Sails

Produced by Thunder Child Films, the 42-episode series stars Nic Westaway, Julie Bruns, Lyra Stern, and Steven Kammerer, with David Aboussafy of Generativity Productions executive producing and Carin Smolinski of WeC Films co-executive producing. The project delivers an ambitious blend of action, romance, and fantasy tailored for the fast-growing vertical audience worldwide.

Set against a sweeping oceanic backdrop, Beneath Crimson Sails follows Catherine, a fiercely independent woman determined to recover the missing half of a cursed treasure map and avenge her father's death. Her pursuit leads her to Rob, a charismatic pirate captain with secrets of his own. As their paths converge, buried truths surface, revealing a connection that could unite them - or destroy them both.

The acquisition marks another decisive move by muVpix as it aggressively builds a premium slate of original and licensed vertical series designed for global scalability. With a focus on cinematic quality, strong IP alignment, and a creator-first business model, the platform continues positioning itself as a serious force in a sector historically dominated by overseas operators.

"We're proud to bring this pirate-themed vertical series to audiences as part of our continued push to expand the creative boundaries of the format," said John Lewis, CEO of BlackForge and muVpix. "Beyond its cinematic execution, this project represents a meaningful collaboration with Julie Bruns and her team, who recognized the value of partnering with an American-based platform built on transparency and respect for creators. At muVpix, our mission is to deliver bold, original content while ensuring IP owners and creative teams are properly supported and fairly compensated."

For Bruns, who also serves as writer and a producer on the project, the partnership reflects a broader shift in the vertical landscape - one that empowers independent creators to take risks and respond directly to audience demand.

"What John Lewis is doing with muVpix and BlackForge is exciting - it's bringing marketing savvy and support to help independent vertical filmmakers find success," said Bruns. "That opens up a world where we can dive into different kinds of stories that audiences are craving, and that we're excited to make as creatives."

The origins of Beneath Crimson Sails are rooted in that same audience-driven philosophy.

"Beneath Crimson Sails came about specifically because of the fans' enthusiasm for a pirate story," Bruns added. "As independent vertical filmmakers, we were able to listen to that and take on the risk of bringing a new kind of vertical to the screen. Indie is a much harder journey in a lot of ways, but it meant we were able to make something fresh that honors what the vertical audience is asking for. That was deeply meaningful to us."

Despite the challenges of independent production, the creative team pushed boundaries to deliver an immersive and visually ambitious experience.

"It turned out incredibly because of our amazing team," Bruns said. "We did everything they tell you not to do on an indie production - authentic sword fights, filming aboard a vintage ship, stunts, magic, and incredible costumes. There were moments when it felt surreal that we were able to pull it off, and we hope audiences have just as much fun watching it as we did making it."

As muVpix continues its rapid global expansion, the company remains focused on forging meaningful partnerships with filmmakers and rights holders while building a platform designed not only to distribute content but to actively support its success.

With a fast-growing slate of genre-driven titles and a clear commitment to creator alignment, muVpix is quickly establishing itself as a destination for filmmakers looking to break into - or scale within - the vertical micro-drama space.

Filmmakers, producers, and rights holders interested in collaboration opportunities are encouraged to connect with BlackForge Distribution as muVpix continues expanding its global content pipeline.

BlackForge Distribution, a division of JLE Cinema Group, is a U.S.-based media distribution company building scalable infrastructure for the global vertical storytelling economy through acquisitions, originals, and long-term IP development.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE JLE Cinema Group