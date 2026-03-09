muVpix Acquires Global Rights to Premium Vertical Drama Tides of Desire, Expanding Aggressive International Slate

The visually striking Costa Rica–shot series marks another decisive step in BlackForge Distribution's fast-moving strategy to build a premium American platform for global vertical storytelling.

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackForge Distribution's flagship platform muVpix has secured international rights to the premium vertical micro-drama series Tides of Desire, continuing its rapid global expansion ahead of the platform's late-March launch and signaling another decisive move in the fast-growing vertical entertainment market.

The series was produced by WEC Films and directed by Carin Smolinski , with cinematography by Indiana Wilson. The visually striking 50-episode series was filmed on location in breathtaking Playa Negra, Costa Rica, bringing cinematic scale and emotional intensity to the vertical format.

"John's vision for muVpix is contagious," said Smolinski. "He's building something that genuinely supports producers and the creative ecosystem around vertical series. It felt clear from the start that muVpix was the right partner for Tides of Desire, and I'm genuinely excited about what we can build together."

Set against a lush tropical surf paradise, Tides of Desire blends passion, ambition, and buried secrets in a coastal world where nothing is as calm as it seems. When Eden Lane arrives seeking a fresh start after personal tragedy, her presence quietly unsettles the fragile balance of power—drawing her into a charged environment of influence, rivalry, and unspoken tension.

As emotions rise beneath sunlit beaches and luxury villas, loyalties blur, and dangerous attractions take hold. Relationships form in unexpected places, old conflicts resurface, and the stakes escalate with every shifting tide. Stylish and emotionally charged, Tides of Desire is an addictive vertical drama where every glance carries consequences—and every wave threatens to pull someone under.

The series stars Jordan Frank, Jayda Stephens, Mark James, Natasha Rimar, and Fabiola Marabotto, with a cameo by Carin Smolinski. The acquisition reflects BlackForge Distribution's accelerating strategy to secure premium global titles as it builds what executives describe as a scalable American infrastructure for vertical storytelling.

John Lewis , founder of BlackForge Distribution and muVpix, is building a platform for filmmakers who understand emotion, pacing, and audience psychology. He stated that successful creators in rapidly evolving vertical storytelling respect craft and the consumer. Lewis added that their combined understanding of consumer engagement (across platforms like DramaBox and ReelShort) and backgrounds in independent film and premium production allow them to elevate the format, delivering high production value and strong actor performances while staying true to globally responsive audience models.

With the acquisition of Tides of Desire, BlackForge Distribution continues to position muVpix as the first American platform engineered to compete at scale in the global vertical entertainment marketplace. Designed for mobile-native audiences and built around a premium slate strategy, muVpix will launch in late March across all major app stores on iOS and Android devices, as well as online at www.muVpix.com (launching late March ).

"For me, the most meaningful part of the experience was directing the series alongside my son, cinematographer Indiana Wilson, and collaborating with his incredibly talented friends behind the camera," said Smolinski. "We brought together 32 cast and crew members from Canada, Los Angeles, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica, and very quickly became what we affectionately called the 'Tides family.' And of course, we all fell in love with the Costa Rican rhythm of life—from the energy of the set to the legendary midday siestas and pool breaks that made the entire experience unforgettable."

BlackForge Distribution's acquisition strategy reflects its broader commitment to working with filmmakers whose visions extend beyond convention—creators who balance emotional storytelling with structural discipline and understand how to connect with modern global audiences.

muVpix is the flagship platform of BlackForge Distribution and the first American vertical micro-drama streaming app built for global audiences, combining premium production values with fast-paced narrative design optimized for mobile viewing.

BlackForge Distribution, a division of JLE Cinema Group, is a U.S.-based media distribution company building scalable infrastructure for the global vertical storytelling economy through acquisitions, originals, and long-term IP development.

