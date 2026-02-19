muVpix Unveils Whispervale, A Groundbreaking Original Vertical Series Redefining the American Micro-Drama Landscape

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- muVpix, the new American vertical streaming platform, today announces the upcoming premiere of Whispervale - a bold, cinematic original series set to launch exclusively on the muVpix app in March 2026. Whispervale signals a new creative benchmark for mobile-first entertainment, drawing inspiration from the atmospheric storytelling of films like Coraline while pushing the boundaries of the vertical format.

"With Whispervale, we're proving that vertical series can be as visually rich and emotionally resonant as any feature film," said John Lewis, Showrunner and Writer of Whispervale, and Founder of muVpix and BlackForge Partners. "We're not just following trends - we're building something mythic, cinematic, and meticulously crafted for the mobile generation."

A Cinematic Vertical Series Inspired by Coraline

Whispervale is a 60-episode gothic, stop-motion–inspired vertical micro-series structured across six cinematic chapters. Each episode runs approximately 90 seconds and is engineered for immersive mobile viewing while maintaining high narrative density and emotional impact. The series tells the story of Liora Thimble, a perceptive young girl in the frost-bitten town of Whispervale, where forgotten memories echo through the frozen air. Using a mysterious heirloom listening horn, Liora uncovers lost voices trapped beneath the ice, setting off a journey that blends suspense, wonder, and emotional depth.

"Whispervale is a love letter to the kind of atmospheric, handcrafted storytelling you find in movies like Coraline," Lewis explained. "But we designed every frame, every cliffhanger, and every moment to maximize the power of the vertical screen."

Elevating the Vertical Format

While many vertical platforms focus on rapid-fire romance and melodrama, muVpix is forging a new path. Whispervale honors the tight pacing and cliffhanger structure that define the vertical space but elevates the genre with a handcrafted visual world and orchestral score. Director Sampat Chari brings the story to life with meticulous, high-definition imagery, and composer Michael J. Leslie's original orchestral score anchors the emotional journey.

"Vertical storytelling isn't a shortcut - it's a precision format," Lewis noted. "If you respect the mechanics and elevate the craft, you can build something powerful. Whispervale hopes to prove that vertical series can feel cinematic and mythic, without losing the momentum that defines the space."

A Strategic Move in the Vertical Market

muVpix enters the market with a clear vision: to serve creators and audiences who crave premium, mobile-first storytelling. Founded by veteran producer and entrepreneur John Lewis, muVpix is built to expand both the genre scope and production ambition of the vertical format. Whispervale and muVpix's live-action vertical series, Swipe Left, are the first signals of this strategy in action.

"We respect what built this space, and believe the next wave belongs to platforms that understand both the psychology of vertical consumption and the power of original IP," said Lewis. "We are here to do both - aggressively and creatively."

About muVpix

muVpix is a new American vertical streaming platform launching March 2026, available for download on all major mobile devices. Founded by John Lewis, the app is dedicated to premium, mobile-first micro-series engineered for high engagement, retention, and global scalability. Through its production arm, BlackForge Partners, muVpix develops and produces original high-concept vertical series alongside licensed titles, positioning itself at the forefront of the rapidly expanding vertical entertainment economy.

Whispervale premieres exclusively on muVpix in March 2026.

Whispervale: Chapter 1 – The Echo Collector – Trailer 1 link:

https://youtube.com/shorts/AKFOiqKqdmc?si=5sH21qWMscPkCxLt

