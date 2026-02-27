muVpix Wraps Production on Live-Action Vertical Thriller 'Swipe Left: Dying for Love', Doubling Down on Vertical's True Power

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- muVpix, the American vertical storytelling platform from BlackForge Distribution, has wrapped production on its latest original series, Swipe Left: Dying for Love, a live-action romantic thriller built natively for the rapidly expanding vertical micro-drama market.

Produced by John Lewis through BlackForge Partners, Swipe Left: Dying for Love stars Sarah Moliski as Maya Randolph, a sharp attorney who ends a toxic relationship with a narcissistic tech CEO—only to discover his new AI-driven dating app may be eliminating anyone she matches with. As lethal "accidents" escalate through connected infrastructure, Maya must outmaneuver both malicious AI and the man who built it.

The series also stars Felix Meback and Tyler Scherer and is directed by Casey Jackson. Executive producers include Erik Heintz, Jason Mayfield, and Austin Herring. Production services were provided by Snow Story Productions.

With Swipe Left: Dying for Love, Lewis continues positioning muVpix as a format-native vertical platform—not a Hollywood experiment repackaged for mobile.

Hollywood's previous attempt to dominate short-form storytelling failed for a simple reason: it misunderstood viewer psychology. Quibi didn't collapse because audiences weren't ready. It collapsed because it tried to impose traditional film grammar and star-driven prestige onto a format built on urgency, intimacy, and behavioral retention.

"Vertical isn't compressed cinema," Lewis says. "It's engineered storytelling. It's emotional escalation every few seconds. It's cliffhangers that trigger continuation. It's understanding exactly who the audience is and why they spend."

Lewis has studied the vertical economy closely, particularly the core demographic of women 30–55 who drive monetization in the space. Rather than attempting to "upgrade" the format, muVpix is focused on refining it—elevating character depth, plot architecture, and production value while preserving the mechanics that make vertical addictive.

BlackForge Distribution is currently developing four distinct vertical platforms tailored to specific audiences, with muVpix launching in mid-to-late March anchored by two originals: Swipe Left: Dying for Love and Whispervale, the 60-episode gothic animated series written by Lewis.

Through BlackForge Partners (vertical production) and BlackForge Distribution (platform ownership), Lewis is building an integrated micro-drama ecosystem centered on original IP, engineered retention, and controlled distribution.

With production now complete, Swipe Left: Dying for Love signals that muVpix is not entering the vertical market to experiment — it is entering to lead.

