MVA Welcomes Hudson Bay Capital's Edward Han to Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MVA (MilVet Angels), a network of public service alumni advancing the next generation of technology companies, today announced the appointment of Edward Han, Chief Financial Officer of Hudson Bay Capital, to its Advisory Board. Han brings more than three decades of combined military service and financial industry leadership, exemplifying the path of an enlisted veteran who has advanced to senior leadership on Wall Street.

Han began his finance career in the Financial Institutions Group at Deutsche Bank Securities, focusing on specialty finance. He later joined Bank of America, where he became a Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group, leading strategic advisory for clients across alternative asset management, specialty finance, and financial technology sectors. He subsequently joined Hudson Bay Capital as Deputy Chief Operating Officer and was later promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, Han served twelve years in the United States Marine Corps, earning combat distinction during the Global War on Terror and Operation Iraqi Freedom and rising to the rank of Captain as an Infantry Officer. His firsthand experiences in modern-day conflict, coupled with his experience in finance, led MVA to initially consult him as the organization was just getting started, given a simple observation: a new era of national security is reshaping the world and testing the resilience of the republic.

"We founded MVA to align servant leadership with world-class innovation to help deter conflict and defend the republic," said Ernestine Fu Mak, Co-Founder of MVA. "Ed Han embodies a rare combination of combat experience, Wall Street acumen, and unwavering commitment to national security. He is an inspiration to others, and we are proud to welcome him to our Advisory Board."

Today, conflict extends far beyond the traditional battlefield—it also plays out through critical emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomy, robotics, hypersonics, and more. MVA believes that the next generation of defenders are not only warfighters but also builders: founders, engineers, and technologists shaping the future of security. At the same time, veterans and public servants bring hard-won insight from direct experience with real-world crises and conflicts, policymaking, and intelligence efforts. Together, they constitute the new guard needed to secure the future of national security.

"Entrepreneurs building the technologies needed to fight tomorrow's battles are among the most resilient and mission-driven founders I've encountered. I'm honored to support MVA's mission and look forward to helping bridge the finance, national security, and technology innovation communities in a meaningful way," said Han.

Han's appointment follows a period of strong momentum for MVA, as the organization expands support for leading companies developing critical national security technologies and for individuals transitioning between public service and the private sector.

