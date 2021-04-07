MVP ETF -- Options Now Available For Trading

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments , an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, announced that Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSE: MVP) options are now listed for trading on the NYSE American Options market.

MVP is a first-of-its-kind ETF that primarily allocates capital into publicly traded professional teams and leagues including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, WWE, Manchester United, Juventus, Formula One, and more. The fund also invests in sports media and apparel companies such as Nike, Adidas, and MSG Networks.

To learn more about the fund, please visit roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mvp .

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mvp. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. Professional Sports, Media, and Apparel Company Risks. The success of Apparel companies depends heavily on disposable household income and consumer spending, and changes in demographics and consumer preferences can affect the success of apparel companies.

Market or economic factors impacting Media companies which rely heavily on technological advances are particularly vulnerable to research and development costs, substantial capital requirements, product and services obsolescence, government regulation, and domestic and international competition, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs.

Professional sports teams are dependent upon the performance and/or popularity of their franchises and compete, in varying respects and degrees, with other sporting events. In addition, professional sports teams are largely dependent on their ability to attract strong attendance to their professional sports franchises' home games and compete, in certain respects and to varying degrees, with other leisure-time activities and entertainment. Economic downturns and other adverse conditions, including the current economic downturn and conditions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, such as suspension of sports events or limitations on in-person attendance at such events, can negatively affect their operations. Professional sports companies are also dependent upon their ability to develop, obtain and retain talented players as well as the on-field success of their teams and injuries to players also pose risk.

SPACs Investment Risk. The Fund may invest in equity securities of SPACs, which raise assets to seek potential acquisition opportunities. SPACs have no operating history or ongoing business other than seeking acquisitions, and their value is largely dependent on the identification and completion of profitable acquisitions, of which there is no guarantee.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

