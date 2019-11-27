MW Industries announces Simon Newman as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MW Industries, a leading provider of highly engineered springs, specialty fasteners, bellows, and other precision components, announced Simon Newman as its new Chief Executive Officer effective January 6th, 2020.

Don Doctor, current interim Chief Executive Officer, will continue to remain on the board of directors. Mr. Doctor has made significant contributions over the past 5 months, beginning to develop the strategy that MW Industries will execute under Mr. Newman.

Mr. Newman previously served as Chief Executive Officer with Form Technologies (formerly Dynacast) for the past 18 years. He began his career with the organization in 1979 as an apprentice in the United Kingdom with involvement in engineering, customer service and sales through the mid-1980s. Mr. Newman came to the United States with Dynacast North America projecting his career with exposure to several areas of the business. He has held several roles at locations throughout the United States from Customer Service Manager up to President, and most recently Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure with the organization he completed over 10 acquisitions diversifying the Dynacast brand by the creation of the Form Technologies portfolio. He also holds his BS in Operations Management from California Coast University.

About MW Industries

MW Industries, Inc., an American Securities portfolio company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, is a leading provider of highly engineered springs, specialty fasteners, machined parts and other precision components to more than 25,000 customers in 35-plus countries. Its more than 50,000 products are sold through a combination of direct sales, catalogs and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in medical, aerospace, electronics, energy, agriculture/construction and other sectors. For more information, please visit www.mw-ind.com .

