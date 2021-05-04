MW Industries Unites 20+ Brands to Create New Precision Components Powerhouse

The new division is on a mission to help manufacturers accelerate and simplify the entire process of creating, buying, and managing the often complex task of getting the precision parts they need. It means that, whether a customer wants to create a custom component for a specific application or order a stock part from one of the country's largest inventories, they can do so from a single trusted supplier.

MW Components will be led by Chris Fillmore, an industry veteran with over 15 years' experience in delivering high-precision components for demanding industries including aerospace, medical, and oil and gas. The combined business has over 100 highly-skilled engineers on hand to provide feedback on design for manufacturability, cost, and performance. And specialist production capabilities span a wide variety of precision components, including high-performance springs, fasteners, bellows, wire forms, and virtually any custom-designed parts manufacturers require.

Delivering a renewed focus on customer success

MW Components brings together experts from industry leaders including Century Spring, Accurate Screw Machine, and Servometer into a single expanded team dedicated to doing whatever it takes to help customers succeed. It will enable the business to take a more holistic view of customer needs, opening up valuable access to greater knowledge, expertise, and innovations from right across the division's 20+ facilities.

Same team of experts, an expanded value offering

Importantly, MW Components' customers will still deal with the teams they already know and trust. However, those teams will now be able to streamline the entire process of designing, ordering, and managing the multitude of components engineers need to meet their design objectives. This offers a tangible speed advantage regardless of whether a customer is developing a new product to dominate their market or racing against the clock to repair a mission-critical piece of equipment.

Helping provide supply chain resilience

With today's uncertain economic headwinds, many manufacturers are re-examining their supply chains. They're looking to mitigate the risk of supplier failure and disrupted global supply routes. Many are focusing on consolidating their vendors and building greater resilience to avoid costly delays and downtime. As a well-funded US-based business, MW Components can offer the size, scale, and reach to ensure an uninterrupted supply of high precision components.

A partner for customer success

Commenting on the creation of the new division, MW Industries CEO, Simon Newman said, "Our individual businesses have always had a well-deserved reputation of delivering a great product at high speed. Now, with the creation of MW Components, we're looking forward to unlocking a step-change in how manufacturers get the precision parts they need to thrive. We believe MW Components offers demanding businesses a powerful new partner to help them succeed in today's challenging markets."

Growing together in the year ahead

The division's new website is now live at mwcomponents.com with many of the existing brands already under the new umbrella. Additional brands will join MW Components in a staged process over the next 12 months.

About MW Industries

With over 30 manufacturing facilities worldwide, MW Industries delivers the precision components today's engineers need to do their best work. From springs, fasteners and metal bellows to orthopaedic implants, cases, trays and surgical instruments, we're committed to doing whatever it takes to help our customers realize their design objectives. And, with thousands of parts in stock, rapid custom build-to-order, and engineering design support, we can deliver against even the most ambitious schedule. Learn more at mwcomponents.com/about

