MWACA & Tekmetric Partner Up to Empower Shop Owners

Annual rebate of up to $300* to apply towards MWACA membership dues or registration at the VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo (*this offer cannot be combined with any other Tekmetric or Kukui rebate offers)

to apply towards MWACA membership dues or registration at the VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo $600 Discount with Tekmetric Shop Management System

Discount with Tekmetric Shop Management System $1800 Annual Savings with Kukui All -in-One Success Platform

Annual Savings with -in-One Success Platform $500 Coupon with Turnkey Marketing & 12 Months Free of Insider's Circle

Coupon with Turnkey Marketing & 12 Months Free of Insider's Circle $200 Coupon for Shop Hackers Live Conference (Limit 2) from Shop Fix Academy

Coupon for Shop Hackers Live Conference (Limit 2) from Shop Fix Academy $300 Direct Mail Coupon & $500 Advisor Class Discount with Transformers Institute

Direct Mail Coupon & Advisor Class Discount with Transformers Institute 5% Coupon for Autotext.me

60 Days Free with My Shop Manager

For every MWACA member that signs up for a new Tekmetric subscription, Tekmetric will donate $100 annually to Brakes for Breasts (visit www.brakesforbreasts.com to learn more)

"Tekmetric has built a best-in-class product that makes it easy to manage and grow any auto repair shop business. Their company's commitment to listening to their users and shop owners aligns with our values, making them a natural fit for a partnership with MWACA," stated Sheri Hamilton, AMAM, Executive Director for the Midwest Auto Care Alliance.

"We're proud to partner with MWACA, an organization whose thought-leadership, networking opportunities, and training events have greatly contributed to the success of the automotive repair industry," says Prasanth Chilukuri, co-founder and CFO of Tekmetric. "We're excited that this partnership will equip more shops with a system that makes it easy to run their shop, scale their business, and instill confidence in their customers."

About Tekmetric

Tekmetric is a shop management system designed for auto repair shop owners who want to improve the efficiency and profitability of their business. With Tekmetric, business owners can connect their people, track their work, and scale their business for maximum performance. Tekmetric empowers shops to quickly build accurate repair orders using the built-in labor guide, precisely manage inventory, send status messages to customers' smartphones, perform a digital inspection, and more. Tekmetric provides the fuel to keep shops running smoothly and the engine to grow your business.

Learn more at www.Tekmetric.com .

About MWACA

Midwest Auto Care Alliance advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive service industry through education, representation, and member services. MWACA hosts training and education events that aim to teach best practices, build a community of industry peers, and enhance ROI for shops and shop owners. In addition, MWACA is the host of the industry's premiere event for automotive service professionals, the VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo which will be held March 5-8, 2020 in Kansas City. With over 3,500 in attendance from 45 states, 6 Canadian provinces, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Australia and more, the VISION event features over 110 management and technical training sessions, including hard-to-find hands-on training.

To learn more about MWACA and VISION, visit www.MWACA.org and www.visionkc.com .

Media Contacts

Adam McInturff

Director of Sales & Marketing

(832) 930-9400

info@tekmetric.com

Sheri Hamilton

Executive Director

(816) 413-9800

sheri@mwaca.org

SOURCE Tekmetric

Related Links

http://www.Tekmetric.com

