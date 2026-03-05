MWC 2026 | Fibocom Unveils 5G MiFi Solution Based on Linux OS and Qualcomm QMB415 Platform

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, Fibocom officially launched the FG205 module and 5G MiFi solution based on the Qualcomm QMB415 platform. The QMB415 platform supports the Linux operating system and, with its deeply customized hardware architecture and reduced memory requirements, delivers an optimized solution and more reliable supply stability for wireless broadband applications.

Deep Hardware Customization: Simplifying Design for Core MiFi Needs

The FG205 module and 5G MiFi solution based on the Qualcomm QMB415 platform debuted at MWC 2026

Built on the Qualcomm SM4450 chipset, the QMB415 platform has been highly customized for wireless broadband scenarios. Unlike traditional smartphone chip platforms that often include redundant features, this solution adopts a streamlined architecture: reducing unnecessary CPU computing power and removing the GPU to focus on network connectivity performance.

Software System: Linux OS Eliminates "Memory Anxiety"

A key highlight of Fibocom's newly released MiFi solution is its support for the Linux operating system. Previously, most 5G SoC platforms used Android, which typically requires larger memory capacity (usually ≥3GB). After adapting to Linux OS, the memory requirement of this solution can be as low as 1GB. This reduced storage configuration not only achieves a lower cost but also minimizes supply and price risks associated with memory components.

Platform Evolution: Pin-to-Pin Compatibility for Rapid Iteration

To help customers shorten time-to-market, the solution ensures hardware design continuity. The FG205 module based on the QMB415 platform maintains the same form factor and layout as Fibocom's FG180/190 series modules based on the Snapdragon X72/X75 platform. With pin-to-pin compatibility, device manufacturers can switch between different performance tiers on the same hardware platform without redesigning the PCB, enabling faster product upgrades and iterations.

For Wi-Fi integration, Fibocom will introduce multiple configurations for the FG205 solution supporting Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7, further expanding its MBB product portfolio and meeting diverse customer requirements with cost-efficient and reliable wireless broadband solutions.

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from "Connect Everything" to "Intelligent Connectivity" across diverse industries.

Fibocom's one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.

