MWC 2026 | Fibocom's Full-Series GNSS Modules and Solutions Enable Precise Connectivity Across All Applications

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, at MWC 2026, Fibocom announced plans to further deepen its strategic layout in the GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) field. Leveraging its extensive expertise in communications, Fibocom has developed a comprehensive GNSS solution portfolio, covering a wide range of positioning modules and complete delivery packages. These solutions aim to provide more precise, stable, and efficient positioning support for diverse applications including two-wheel vehicles, in-vehicle transport, and asset tracking.

Fibocom self-develop GNSS module

Technology-Driven to Policy-Driven: Unlocking Billion-Unit Market Potential

The global GNSS market has entered a mature stage, with core drivers shifting from pure device growth to policy guidance and replacement of existing devices. Mandatory regulations such as Europe's V16 traffic warning lights, China's new standards for two-wheel vehicles and in-vehicle satellite positioning, and India's AIS-140 standard are creating significant market certainty for positioning modules. Fibocom, closely aligned with these trends, is committed to achieving breakthroughs in this niche through comprehensive technological and product deployment.

Full-Range Product Matrix: From Single-Frequency to High-Precision RTK

To meet diverse global positioning requirements, Fibocom offers a complete product lineup from single-frequency to multi-frequency, and from standard positioning to high-precision RTK + inertial navigation (DR):

Standard Single & Dual-Frequency Series: Targeting two-wheel vehicles, dashcams, and other consumer or industrial applications, providing cost-effective basic positioning capabilities.

Targeting two-wheel vehicles, dashcams, and other consumer or industrial applications, providing cost-effective basic positioning capabilities. High-Precision RTK and Multi-Frequency Series: Deeply integrated with IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), wheel sensors , and other devices, achieving continuous sub-meter positioning even in tunnels, underground garages, or signal-deprived environments , suitable for in-vehicle transport, high-end lawn mowers, drones, and other demanding scenarios.

Deeply integrated with , and other devices, achieving continuous sub-meter positioning even in , suitable for in-vehicle transport, high-end lawn mowers, drones, and other demanding scenarios. Timing Modules: Providing highly reliable time synchronization solutions for power grids, base stations, and other infrastructure applications.

High-Performance Product Delivery: Helping Customers Rapidly Commercialize

Fibocom's GNSS modules and solutions feature compact designs that fit extreme terminal dimensions. With support for more physical channels and optimized hardware-software integration, the modules reduce footprint and power consumption while maintaining performance. These advantages enable Fibocom to offer customers cost-effective modules and complete solutions.

Beyond modules and standard ceramic antennas, Fibocom provides one-stop delivery packages to lower integration barriers. The ADP + EVK development kits facilitate rapid engineering testing, while the digital management platform supports device management and FOTA updates. Fibocom also offers comprehensive technical support, including competitive analysis, hardware design recommendations, software tools, and detailed manuals, ensuring smooth customer terminal development and commercialization.

Strategic Vision

Sunzhi Liu, General Manager of Fibocom's MTC Division, stated:

"Fibocom is committed to deeply integrating connectivity and perception. Our GNSS deployment is not just a product extension but also a reflection of our understanding of vertical industries. Our next-generation GNSS modules have entered an accelerated development and planning phase, and we look forward to working with industry partners to enable precise connectivity across all applications."

Fibocom's latest generation GNSS modules and solutions will officially enter customer sampling in April 2026, marking the start of a new era of intelligent connectivity driven by precise positioning, together with global partners.

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from "Connect Everything" to "Intelligent Connectivity" across diverse industries.

Fibocom's one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.

