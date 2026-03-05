Fibocom Launches 5G SoC Dongle Solution to Empower Global Connectivity with High Integration

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, Fibocom unveiled its new 5G SoC Dongle solution series, designed with an all-in-one SoC architecture that integrates high-performance 5G communication, an intelligent operating system, and flexible eSIM/vSIM services. This solution aims to deliver a cost-efficient and scalable 5G terminal option for the global mobile broadband market.

SoC Integration: Redefining 5G Terminal Efficiency

Fibocom 5G Dongle

The highlight of Fibocom's 5G SoC Dongle lies in its high-performance SoC-based architecture, offering advantages in performance, cost, intelligent interaction, and application flexibility.

Performance Leap: Equipped with an octa-core CPU (up to 2.3GHz) and Adreno™ 613 GPU, the dongle delivers exceptional data processing power alongside ultra-fast 5G connectivity.

Cost Efficiency: The SoC's high level of integration minimizes peripheral components and optimizes hardware design. This not only improves production yield but also significantly reduces development and material costs, providing strong pricing competitiveness for operators and enterprise customers.

Smart Operating System: Unlocking New Application Dimensions

Running on the Android OS, the 5G SoC Dongle evolves from a simple connection device into a smart terminal that combines computing and connectivity.

Smart Application Support: Leveraging the open Android ecosystem, customers can customize applications such as VPNs, firewalls, and traffic monitoring directly on the dongle.

Superior Interaction: Supporting USB 3.1 high-speed data transfer, the solution meets enterprise-grade security, encryption, and remote management needs.

Global Frequency Support and High-Speed Connectivity

Targeting global markets, the 5G SoC Dongle delivers powerful RF performance:

Wide Frequency Coverage: Supports global Sub-6GHz bands and both SA and NSA network modes.

Ultra-Fast Speeds: With 256QAM modulation and 1T4R antenna technology, the dongle achieves downlink rates up to 2.5Gbps, ensuring stable performance for mobile offices, live streaming, and emergency communications.

Digital Services: eSIM/vSIM for Seamless Connectivity

To address the inconvenience of physical SIM cards in logistics, replacement, and international roaming, Fibocom's 5G SoC Dongle integrates full eSIM/vSIM services. Users can activate connectivity online for instant access, while enterprise customers can manage global data plans and traffic allocation via a centralized platform—greatly reducing operational and maintenance costs.

Durable Design, Broad Industry Applications

Compact and industrial-grade, the 5G SoC Dongle delivers reliable performance across multiple sectors. Beyond personal mobile broadband, it supports a wide range of applications such as industrial gateway backup, vending machines, and remote healthcare, empowering industries with intelligent and resilient connectivity.

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from "Connect Everything" to "Intelligent Connectivity" across diverse industries.

Fibocom's one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.

