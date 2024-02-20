MWC Barcelona: VIAVI to Demonstrate AI, Cloud & Open Network Optimization With More Than 20 Industry Partners

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it will showcase test, automation and optimization solutions through a series of collaborative demonstrations with over 20 partners at MWC Barcelona, February 26-29, 2024. This is VIAVI's highest number of partner collaborations at MWC, highlighting the company's integral role in the ecosystem and the need for aligning advancement in the industry.

"Open, intelligent and automated networks depend on trusted ecosystems delivering solutions whose conformance, performance, interoperability and security have been independently verified," said Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "VIAVI has harnessed its decades of leadership in network test and optimization, our critical role in industry organizations such as the O-RAN ALLIANCE, and our relationships with other major vendors to ensure our customers have access to tailored and best-of-breed solutions."

Throughout MWC Barcelona, VIAVI will be conducting joint demonstrations with the following technology and solution partners:

New architectures and solutions to maximize 5G performance and lay the groundwork for 5G Advanced and 6G

Cisco. Cisco will showcase the Mobile Services Platform Ecosystem including RAN, devices, and applications. The VIAVI CLAW GPS simulator will provide synchronization (NCS540) during live radio turn up. Location: Cisco Stand #3E30.

Cisco will showcase the Mobile Services Platform Ecosystem including RAN, devices, and applications. The VIAVI CLAW GPS simulator will provide synchronization (NCS540) during live radio turn up. Location: Cisco Stand #3E30. NEC. NEC will demonstrate vRAN with Arm, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Red Hat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Juniper Networks, Inc., featuring the VIAVI TM500 Network Tester. Locations: Arm Stand #2I60, Red Hat Stand #2F30, Qualcomm Stand #3E10 and NEC Stand #2H40.

NEC will demonstrate vRAN with Arm, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Red Hat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Juniper Networks, Inc., featuring the VIAVI TM500 Network Tester. Locations: Arm Stand #2I60, Red Hat Stand #2F30, Qualcomm Stand #3E10 and NEC Stand #2H40. Rohde & Schwarz. The two companies will demonstrate an end-to-end Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN-NR) testbed including the VIAVI TM500 Network Tester. Location: Rohde & Schwarz Stand #5A80 and VIAVI Stand #5A18.

Proving the commercial robustness, maturity and cost effectiveness of Open RAN

AMD and SRS. AMD will demonstrate end-to-end O-RAN performance with the VIAVI TMLite2 providing subsystem testing and core emulation. The demo uses AMD silicon for both the O-RU and vRAN (O-DU/CU). AMD has collaborated with SRS for the software stack running on a SuperMicro IoT A+ EPYC 8004 Server. Location: AMD Stand #2M61.

AMD will demonstrate end-to-end O-RAN performance with the VIAVI TMLite2 providing subsystem testing and core emulation. The demo uses AMD silicon for both the O-RU and vRAN (O-DU/CU). AMD has collaborated with SRS for the software stack running on a SuperMicro IoT A+ EPYC 8004 Server. Location: AMD Stand #2M61. DELL. VIAVI and DELL will showcase how the Open Telecom Network will fuel innovation in all layers, realizing the full potential of 5G at optimal cost of ownership. Demonstration of DELL's methodology and benchmarking at Open Telecom Ecosystem Labs (OTEL) and the VIAVI NITRO Wireless O-RAN Test Suite. Location: VIAVI Stand #5A18.

VIAVI and DELL will showcase how the Open Telecom Network will fuel innovation in all layers, realizing the full potential of 5G at optimal cost of ownership. Demonstration of DELL's methodology and benchmarking at Open Telecom Ecosystem Labs (OTEL) and the VIAVI NITRO Wireless O-RAN Test Suite. Location: VIAVI Stand #5A18. Digital Catapult. Digital Catapult will validate O-DU/O-CU security using the VIAVI O-RAN Security Suite. Location: VIAVI Stand #5A18.

Digital Catapult will validate O-DU/O-CU security using the VIAVI O-RAN Security Suite. Location: VIAVI Stand #5A18. Ericsson. Ericsson will demonstrate secure, interoperable Open RAN Fronthaul. VIAVI will provide the XHaulAdvisor for real-time fronthaul analysis, and the TM500 for RU and UE simulation. Locations: Ericsson Stands #OA1.20 and #2O60 and VIAVI Stand #5A18.

Ericsson will demonstrate secure, interoperable Open RAN Fronthaul. VIAVI will provide the XHaulAdvisor for real-time fronthaul analysis, and the TM500 for RU and UE simulation. Locations: #OA1.20 and #2O60 and VIAVI Stand #5A18. Metanoia. The VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester and R&S SMW200A Vector Signal Generator, R&S FSVA3000 Spectrum Analyzer and R&S Vector Signal Explorer software validate FR1 conformance of the 5G Metanoia Jura O-RU Reference Design for 4T4R Sub-6GHz market. Location: Metanoia Stand #5L26MR.

The VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester and R&S SMW200A Vector Signal Generator, R&S FSVA3000 Spectrum Analyzer and R&S Vector Signal Explorer software validate FR1 conformance of the 5G Metanoia Jura O-RU Reference Design for 4T4R Sub-6GHz market. Location: Metanoia Stand #5L26MR. Rohde & Schwarz. The VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester will support: a joint demonstration of O-RU radio frequency (RF), protocol and performance testing; improvement in network efficiency and energy savings at the O-RU; and a new compact solution for O-RU R&D testing. Location: Rohde & Schwarz Stand #5A80 and VIAVI Stand #5A18.

RAN Intelligence and AIOps (featuring VIAVI TeraVM RIC Test for platform validation and app training)

Aira Technologies. Aira will demonstrate RANGPT on the VMware RIC in conjunction with AWS and Tech Mahindra. Locations: AWS Stand #8.1C64 and Tech Mahindra Stand #2C40.

Aira will demonstrate RANGPT on the VMware RIC in conjunction with AWS and Tech Mahindra. Locations: AWS Stand #8.1C64 and Tech Mahindra Stand #2C40. Broadcom. The VIAVI Geolocation xApp and rApp and Intent-Based Optimizer rApp will run on the VMware RIC. A second collaboration will demonstrate the joint VMware/VIAVI RIC Testbed As A Service which will enable mobile operators to evaluate and benchmark RIC applications before deployment. Location: VMware Stand #3M11, Hall 3 and VIAVI Stand #5A18.

The VIAVI Geolocation xApp and rApp and Intent-Based Optimizer rApp will run on the VMware RIC. A second collaboration will demonstrate the joint VMware/VIAVI RIC Testbed As A Service which will enable mobile operators to evaluate and benchmark RIC applications before deployment. Location: VMware Stand #3M11, Hall 3 and VIAVI Stand #5A18. Ericsson . Ericsson will showcase the VIAVI Geolocation rApp on the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform. Locations: Ericsson Stands #OA1.20 and #2O60 and VIAVI Stand #5A18.

. Ericsson will showcase the VIAVI Geolocation rApp on the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform. Locations: #OA1.20 and #2O60 and VIAVI Stand #5A18. Rakuten Symphony. Rakuten will demonstrate its RIC platform. Location: Rakuten Symphony Stand #2D46.

Rakuten will demonstrate its RIC platform. Location: Rakuten Symphony Stand #2D46. Samsung. Samsung's Non-RT RIC platform provides APIs to onboard, deploy and register for configuration and performance data services. It monitors rApp lifecycle management and checks the status of multiple rApps —VIAVI's Geolocation rApp, Zinkworks' traffic & QoS prediction rApps, and a QoS-based handover optimization rApp. Samsung displays the status of these rApps on its platform's rApp dashboard. Location: Samsung Stand #2M20.

Samsung's Non-RT RIC platform provides APIs to onboard, deploy and register for configuration and performance data services. It monitors rApp lifecycle management and checks the status of multiple rApps —VIAVI's Geolocation rApp, Zinkworks' traffic & QoS prediction rApps, and a QoS-based handover optimization rApp. Samsung displays the status of these rApps on its platform's rApp dashboard. Location: Samsung Stand #2M20. Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). SUTD presents an integration of its energy-saving rApp with VMware's Non-RT RIC and the VIAVI TeraVM RIC Test. Employing state-of-the-art AI technologies, the rApp optimizes cell control, achieving significant energy savings without compromising service quality in realistic scenarios. Location: VIAVI Stand #5A18.

