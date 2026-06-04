MWM AI Partners with Google Cloud to Launch New Mobile Agents for App Creators and Entrepreneurs

MWM, the mobile technology company with over one billion downloads, partners with Google Cloud to launch the "AI Mobile Squad" with Gemini Enterprise.

The Squad includes a team of Designer, Product Manager, and Developer agents that turns a prompt into a production-ready native iOS and Android app in under three minutes.

PARIS and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud Summit '26 – MWM, a leading mobile app publisher with more than 1 billion downloads, and Google Cloud today announced the launch of the AI Mobile Squad, the next evolution of MWM AI, using Gemini Enterprise.

Replacing the MWM AI's previous generalist AI experience, the AI Mobile Squad is a coordinated team of three specialized AI agents – a Designer, a Product Manager, and a Developer – all working in sequence as one team. Built on Google Cloud's Gemini models, including Nano Banana, and working with the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, the AI Mobile Squad gives 500 million creators, solopreneurs, and SMBs worldwide an entire mobile product team on demand.

Hire a Mobile Team, Not Just an Agent

When MWM AI launched in February, it proved that anyone could turn a prompt into a native iOS app in minutes. But shipping a real mobile app business has never been a one-person job. It takes a product manager to scope it, a designer to define the experience, and a developer to write code that meets Apple and Google standards.

Built on the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, three specialized AI agents are now available:

The Product Manager agent conducts the discovery interview, defines the product vision, and produces a precise product brief that frames the entire build.

conducts the discovery interview, defines the product vision, and produces a precise product brief that frames the entire build. The Designer agent takes the Product Manager's brief and crafts a complete mobile design system, produces every screen as a production-ready mockup, and creates App Store-ready icons, validating the UI before any code is written, with an average time-to-first-design of under three minutes.

takes the Product Manager's brief and crafts a complete mobile design system, produces every screen as a production-ready mockup, and creates App Store-ready icons, validating the UI before any code is written, with an average time-to-first-design of under three minutes. The Developer agent ships production-grade SwiftUI apps for Apple and Kotlin apps for Android platforms. MWM AI is the one of the only AI app builders that ships in the two native languages Apple and Google use to write their own operating systems.

The three agents share context and work in sequence, replacing the trial-and-error cycle of single-agent builders with the discipline of a real product team.

Each agent is safely grounded in 14 years of MWM's proprietary mobile data, 70+ shipped apps, 1 billion downloads, distilling design systems, monetization architectures, and growth patterns that no general-purpose AI can replicate. Where vibe-coding tools learn from the public web, the AI Mobile Squad inherits the patterns of a portfolio already winning at scale.

Today's reveal is the foundation of a larger ambition for MWM. Over the coming months, additional agents covering App Store optimization, paid acquisition, growth, QA, and customer support will progressively extend the Squad, bringing every stage of building a mobile app business into one workspace, backed by MWM's 14 years of mobile expertise.

Using Google Cloud full stack approach to AI

The AI Mobile Squad runs on Google Cloud's full AI stack in an open manner. The Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform acts as the critical orchestration engine, managing the seamless handoffs and shared context between the specialized agents to ensure a cohesive and efficient development process. Gemini, including its latest Gemini 3.5 version, fuels the reasoning and cross-agent context that ties the AI Mobile Squad together and Nano Banana drives high-fidelity image generation across the Designer agent's mockups and icon studio.

Cloud Run, Cloud Spanner, and Google Cloud Storage enables MWM AI's real-time WebSocket orchestrator, mobile build farm, and user workspaces across three regions: Europe, the United States, and Asia-Pacific.

This integrated approach is supported by Google Cloud's AI-optimized architecture, which provides the high-performance, scalable infrastructure necessary to coordinate the Squad's complex reasoning and real-time development workflows.

As a result, the AI Mobile Squad is available as of today on mwm.ai on subscription, with a free trial is available to all new users, and every app that it creates is App Store and Play Store ready, with distribution workflows, subscriptions, in-app purchases, paywalls, ad monetization, real-time analytics, and A/B testing already wired in.

Jean-Baptiste Hironde, Founder & CEO of MWM, said: "The future of building isn't a single AI doing everything, it's a team of specialized agents collaborating like a real product team. Today we're launching the first AI Mobile Squad: a Product Manager, a Designer, and a Developer working as one. Tomorrow, we'll grow it into a complete mobile business. With Google Cloud, we have the models, solutions and infrastructure to be a pioneer, continue our innovation journey and scale to meet opportunities globally."

Grégoire Peiron, Director Google Cloud France, Startups / Digital Natives, said: "MWM is a remarkable example of how French mobile expertise can be amplified by Google Cloud's AI stack. By building their AI Mobile Squad combining our models, agentic AI technology and infrastructure in an open manner, MWM is taking mobile innovation a stride further, making the industry enter the agentic era."

About MWM

Founded in 2012, MWM is a mobile technology company behind more than 1 billion downloads worldwide. Over the past 14 years, the company has built, published, and scaled category-leading apps across the full mobile lifecycle, from product development to monetization, distribution, and growth. In 2026, MWM launched MWM AI, the first AI Mobile Squad turning simple prompts into native iOS and Android app businesses, with built-in App Store and Google Play publishing, in-app purchases, and growth tools. MWM AI is the first AI app builder shipping in Swift and Kotlin, the two languages Apple and Google use to write their own operating systems. Within months of public launch, MWM AI was adopted by more than 200,000 users worldwide, bringing MWM's app business expertise to a new generation of creators and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Paris, MWM has been recognized among the French Tech top 120 startups in France and has raised more than $75 million from investors including Eurazeo, Bpifrance, NJJ, Aglaé Ventures, Cassius Family, and Habert Dassault Finance.

Learn more at www.mwm.ai

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud