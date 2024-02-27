MWW Health Celebrates Significant Growth Under New Leadership

Notable New Client Partnerships Solidify MikeWorldWide's Health Division as Leading Public Relations Partner for Brands Across Healthcare Continuum

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), a leading integrated public relations agency, has experienced significant growth of the MWW Health division with notable new client partnerships and significant expansion of existing programs. MWW Health was created last August as a rebranding of its longstanding healthcare practice after Ryan Lilly joined the agency to lead the group. New additions to the MWW Health roster span health tech, hospitals and health systems, pharma, biotech, medical device, non-profit, and include early-stage disruptors to Fortune 50 market leaders. New client partners include innovative brands such as:

Luna is the leader in in-home outpatient physical therapy, delivering highly accessible outpatient care that improves patient outcomes, empowers therapists with flexible options for treating patients, and saves on MSK costs for its partners, which include leading health systems like Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, Providence , and Adventist Health.

, and Adventist Health. TeleDaaS is transforming cancer care and research, by pioneering Dosimetry-as-a-Service and bringing highly scalable, clinical-grade, precision-based dosimetry analysis and treatment plans to clinical research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Verana Health, a digital health company utilizing AI to transform structured and unstructured healthcare data into real-world evidence that advances quality of care and quality of life for patients.

Catholic Health, an award-winning healthcare system delivering high-quality, compassionate care at six hospitals and continuing-care facilities across Long Island .

. Valeos is a patient-founded, patient-centric 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. focused on improving nationwide organ transplant outcomes through data, technology, and collaboration.

Other new MWW Health client engagements include one of the world's top global pharmaceutical and medical device brands and a leading regional health system that recently expanded its relationship with MWW to encompass all affiliated hospitals and provider groups.

MWW Health is built on decades of experience elevating brands of all sizes and stages, across the entire continuum of care. In addition to tapping into the agency's deep knowledge of healthcare, MWW Health client partners benefit from access to expertise and creativity from across all MWW practice areas, including consumer brand, corporate reputation, sports and entertainment, technology, public affairs, government relations, and crisis communications.

"Whether an established market leader or an early-stage nonprofit, MWW Health's client partners are all at the forefront of healthcare," said Ryan Lilly, senior vice president and managing director of MWW Health. "They are using the most advanced research and technology available and are passionately committed to improving outcomes and ultimately saving lives. We're proud to partner not only in helping them tell their unique stories, but also sharing essential healthcare news and information with the communities they serve."

Lilly joined MikeWorldWide last August to lead MWW Health, bringing more than 15 years' experience building disruptive brands and driving meaningful thought leadership across the spectrum of healthcare. A proven leader in the highly specialized market, Lilly previously launched and built Matter Health, the award-winning healthcare division of Matter Communications.

"In the dynamic landscape of healthcare innovation, where every breakthrough holds the promise of transforming lives, a partnership with a PR agency isn't just about visibility—it's about amplifying the voice of progress, fostering trust, and communicating groundbreaking solutions to those who stand to benefit most," said Lisa Davies, Executive Vice President of Revenue, Mirada Medical. "Our partnership with MWW Health has been invaluable as we enter the arena as the pioneering tele-dosimetry provider, revolutionizing cancer R&D and treatment."

As part of its deepening commitment to the fast-paced market, the MWW Health team is active in the thought leadership space. MWW Health will sponsor Swaay.Health Live (formerly the HITMC annual conference) in Atlanta in May and is actively pursuing other sponsorship opportunities in the healthcare and PR/communications arena. The MWW Health team also regularly publishes editorial content on the MikeWorldWide website, sharing industry insights on topics that include AI-driven medical technology and the evolving healthcare business landscape.

To learn more about MWW Health and get in touch with the team for custom communications in healthcare, visit www.mww.com/services/healthcare/.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

