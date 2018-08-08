MWWPR Acquires Search Interactions, Leading SEO and SEM Marketing Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR announced today the acquisition of Search Interactions (SI), one of the industry's top digital marketing agencies specializing in SEO, SEM, content creation, optimization and research. The SI team will be joining the MWWPR's global digital services team.

The Search Interactions team has over 15 years of SEO and SEM experience for a client roster that includes Viacom, New York Media, Univision/Gizmodo Media Group, Weichert Realtors and eBags, among others in media and entertainment, publishing, retail and B2B, who will become clients of MWWPR.

"PR and content create the story, and SEO ensures its visibility to the audiences that matter," according to Eli Feldblum, partner at Search Interactions. "As more people begin their news and information journeys with online search, SEO becomes an integral part of PR and SI is eager to showcase how its solutions will complement MWWPR's services for clients." Feldblum and Shimon Sandler, both partners at SI, will stay on to lead the expanded offering. The integration of services will increase the resources available to all clients and allow both MWWPR and Search Interactions clients to gain a more comprehensive approach to digital-first public relations and reputation management.

"MWWPR is all about providing the most creative, insightful and measurable integrated strategies for our clients. Over the past 24 months, we have been heavily investing in MWWPR's digital offering – including social, pop culture disruption, content, paid and influencer campaigns. The merger of SI into our core service offerings will give our clients additional critical tools to influence their consumers at every point of the customer journey" said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MWWPR. "As we accelerate our digital offerings, the extraordinary talent of Shimon Sandler and Eli Feldblum plus the outstanding Search Interactions' team will be a key component in the integration of digital services into every client engagement."

Search interactions will work closely with MWWPR's research and insights, consumer lifestyle, and crisis and reputation management teams to deliver best in class solutions for clients, as well as integrating across all practice areas and geographic locations.

Thirty-two-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with eight offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2017 and 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

Search Interactions is a forward-facing boutique digital marketing agency focused on organic and earned media growth and audience development, which it achieves for clients via its unique talents in search engine optimization (SEO), content optimization, editorial training, paid search management, search results page optimization, technical SEO tasks like large site migrations and Knowledge Graph development. Search Interactions use its skills to help large music, entertainment, publishing, retail and B2B brands find, attract and keep the right customers.

