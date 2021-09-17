Mx And Mahalo Technologies Partner To Enhance Connectivity, Data And Experience For Credit Unions And Their Members

PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, founded in 1937 and with eight locations in the Houston area, will be the first mutual client of MX and Mahalo.

"With the Mahalo team having over 50 years of combined experience working for credit unions, we were impressed with the MX financial data platform. It's robust features fit well with the information credit unions want to share with and give their members access to," said Denny Howell, COO, Mahalo Banking. "It was only natural to forge this partnership to continue to bring an enhanced and even stronger combined solution to our mutual partner credit unions."

"Our commitment to aid in transforming the digital experience for all financial institutions made it an easy decision to partner with Mahalo," said Don Parker, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, MX. "We have shared resources, a referral partner agreement, and an integration between MX and Mahalo that will allow mutual clients to be more competitive with the use of technology and enhance the financial wellbeing and engagement of their members."

About MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

About Mahalo

Mahalo Technologies, Inc. provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo banking is feature-rich and price competitive to help all credit unions achieve a technology advantage in the marketplace. For more information on Mahalo Technologies, please visit us at mahalobanking.com .

