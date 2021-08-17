MX Announces 5-Time Olympian and Gold Medalist Allyson Felix to Keynote Money Experience Summit 2021

Money Experience Summit 2021 will bring together the industry's most respected and transformative leaders for three days of keynotes, breakout sessions, and networking events at the iconic Snowbird Mountain Resort in Utah. Keynote speakers include Peyton Manning, Fumbi Chima, Mario Andretti, Jane Chen, and Allyson Felix, with a live performance from the Goo Goo Dolls.

"We are thrilled to welcome Allyson Felix as a keynote speaker at Money Experience Summit 2021 to share her experience as a competitor, mother, entrepreneur, and the most decorated U.S. track-and-field athlete in history," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO of MX. "Money Experience Summit will bring together the industry's most respected and transformative leaders for three days of thought-provoking conversations on how organizations everywhere can leverage the power of data and innovation to transform the future of money."

Winner of 13 global titles, 10 U.S. championships, 11 Olympic medals, and a world record, Felix and her accomplishments solidify her as one of the greatest athletes in the world. Felix will also discuss the launch of her new company, Saysh, a footwear and lifestyle brand specifically designed for women.

Money Experience Summit 2021 will be held in-person and online, featuring five inspiring keynote speakers and 25+ breakout sessions from industry experts and practitioners, all in the open air of the Utah mountains. Industry speakers will include:

Tim Welsh , Vice Chairman, U.S. Bank

, Vice Chairman, U.S. Bank Mehrsa Baradaran, Author, The Color of Money and Professor of Law, UC Irvine

Lewis Goodwin , Square Financial Services CEO, Square

, Square Financial Services CEO, Square Trisha Price , Chief Product Officer, nCino

, Chief Product Officer, nCino Yemi Rose , Founder, OfColor

, Founder, OfColor Sarah Olsen , Head of Business Development for Coin Systems, Onyx by J.P. Morgan

, Head of Business Development for Coin Systems, Onyx by J.P. Morgan Jill Greenberg , Vice President, CapitalG

, Vice President, CapitalG Chris Kay , EVP, M&T Bank

, EVP, M&T Bank Liz Wolverton , Chief Strategy & Customer Experience Officer, Synovus

, Chief Strategy & Customer Experience Officer, Synovus James Robert Lay , Bestselling Author / CEO, Digital Growth Institute

, Bestselling Author / CEO, Digital Growth Institute Corey LeBlanc , CTO & Co-Founder, Locality Bank io

, CTO & Co-Founder, Locality Bank io Jim Marous , Financial Industry Publisher

, Financial Industry Publisher John Maxfield , Senior Banking Specialist, The Motley Fool

, Senior Banking Specialist, The Motley Fool Meredith Ryan-Reid , SVP of Financial Wellness & Engagement, MetLife

, SVP of Financial Wellness & Engagement, MetLife Ron Shevlin , Director of Research, Cornerstone Advisors

, Director of Research, Cornerstone Advisors Brock Blake , Founder and CEO, Lendio

, Founder and CEO, Lendio Ruth Erickson , Senior Executive VP, Bank of Hawaii

, Senior Executive VP, Bank of Kevin Lehtiniitty, Co-Founder and CTO, Banq

Curt Raffi , Chief Product & Innovation Officer, BottomLine Technologies

, Chief Product & Innovation Officer, BottomLine Technologies Raj Patel, Co-Founder, MANTL

Jason Henrichs , CEO, Alloy Labs Alliance

, CEO, Alloy Labs Alliance Brandon Arvanaghi , CEO, meow.co

Registration includes access to all in-person and virtual events, including keynotes, premier breakout events, discounted hotel rooms, and live entertainment. To register for Money Experience Summit visit https://www.mx.com/summit/ .

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

