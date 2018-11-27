MX data empowers Lake Michigan Credit Union members to improve their financial lives

Powered by MX's digital money management (DMM), which collects and enriches data and then presents guiding insights that help members take smart financial action, LMCU's Budget Tool allows members to aggregate their accounts from other financial institutions – giving them a clear view of all their finances in one place, in a dynamic, visual format. Members can also easily track and categorize their spending, create budgets, manage debt and more. LMCU is offering the DMM data solution to its more than 420,000 members for free, within online banking and mobile banking.

"Our members now have relevant, visible and timely advice and control of their finances, and the best part about it – it's free," said Don Bratt, Chief Marketing Officer, Lake Michigan Credit Union. "It's just one more way we're delivering on our credit union's mission to deliver value and make our members happy."

"More than ever, customers are expecting guidance and personalized financial clarity in exchange for their loyalty and trust," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer at MX. "LMCU is a credit union that obviously understands this and is taking its stewardship to the next level - shaping a digital experience that delivers against customers expectations."

About MX

MX, the leader in actionable financial data, enables financial institutions and fintech providers to grow faster, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional customer experience. In doing so, MX is empowering the world to become financially strong. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com .

About LMCU

Lake Michigan Credit Union is the largest credit union in Michigan. Employing a staff of over 1,200, LMCU's assets exceed $6 billion, with a mortgage serviced portfolio of over $10 billion and over 421,000 members. LMCU has 53 convenient branch locations overall, including ten in southwest Florida. LMCU members have access to over 55,000 AllPoint ATMs worldwide. LMCU provides a full-range of financial services, from high interest-bearing checking accounts to personal loans, mortgages, investments and commercial banking. For more information visit www.lmcu.org

