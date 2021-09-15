MX Helps OrbisPay Users Get Wages Faster

"The COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans jobless or earning less than before, with an urgent need to access their funds for emergencies," said Dr. Gaytri D. Kachroo, COO, OrbisPay. "Many workers had to wait until payday to meet basic needs for themselves and their families, increasing anxiety and stress in the midst of a world-wide health emergency. Our mission at OrbisPay is to help ease the financial stress for American workers and increase their financial well-being for emergency needs such as this. With the MX financial data platform, we can now do that."

With MX, OrbisPay now has the industry's leading financial data platform and modern connections to enable its customers to quickly and securely connect their accounts to the OrbisPay platform, and access their hard-earned wages as they earn them.

Additionally, OrbisPay is using MX MoneyMap, Financial Insights (formerly Pulse), and Financial Wellness (formerly FinStrong) to provide its users with personalized insights and coaching to help them better manage their financial lives and become financially independent in face of unforeseen market events.

"Teaming up with organizations like OrbisPay gives MX further opportunity to meet customers where and when they are," said Brandon Dewitt, Co-founder and CTO of MX. "The foundations of ethical living demand that we act in ways that alleviate pain, and when it comes to paychecks, there's a widespread need to remove the pain, hassle, and delay by simplifying and speeding up the process of receiving those hard-earned wages. We appreciate our partnership with OrbisPay that allows us to help with that honorable mission."

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs, providing them with the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About OrbisPay

At OrbisPay, we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity to build financial resilience so millions of Americans can sleep peacefully. We enable hard working Americans to enjoy their lives stress free. It's time we started looking at wages differently. Our on-demand wage platform empowers and protects the most vulnerable. We're on a mission here and our team members strive to offer the best in-class products and services in line with that mission. Learn more at https://www.orbispay.me/.

