MX Launches New Financial Insights APIs to Power Financial Wellness and Accelerate Open Finance

"MX APIs and widgets make it easy for any company to embed financial insights and wellness tools into their current products and services," said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer at MX. "We're making data-driven financial wellness tools more available and scalable than ever before by giving developers an easier and more secure way to connect financial data and help build products that power new money experiences for customers."

The new API integrations and widgets enable companies to leverage MX-powered financial data without having to build a full, front-end solution. For example, developers can now quickly and securely integrate personalized financial insight and wellness tools as a widget alongside a mobile shopping or banking experience, without having to overhaul the current look and feel of their app or online experience.

"Widgets maximize user engagement by empowering consumers to take control of their finances proactively, with real-time financial insights and tools, all within an experience they already know and trust," Allred said. "This removes the need for a user to navigate multiple clicks to understand their financial standing and take action. In the end, financial management is made easier and more accessible for everyone."

Companies can also get immediate insights that identify and surface behavioral trends from customers' financial data — such as duplicate payment tracking, financial insights, spend comparisons, and savings opportunities. For end-users, this means better experiences tailored to their specific needs — all in one location.

About MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

