MX Launches Partner Program to Connect Banks and Credit Unions to Leading Fintech Companies

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leading data platform for banks, credit unions and fintechs, today announced MX Enabled, a centralized data platform and partner program designed to connect financial institutions with leading fintech companies, including Alpharank, Finn AI, Kasisto, and Personetics. MX Enabled will provide banks, credit unions and fintechs with a single integration point and access to a marketplace of partners to increase the speed of innovation within the financial industry.

"Financial institutions want the latest innovations the fintech world has to offer; however, contracting and integrating with multiple vendors is cumbersome and often not possible," said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer at MX. "MX Enabled allows financial institutions to do a single data integration with MX and then share their data with other fintech providers on a user-by-user basis, empowering organizations to quickly integrate and validate the effectiveness of these new solutions."

MX empowers financial institutions to become true advocates for their customers by leveraging the latest financial solutions the market has to offer. Additionally, MX Enabled partners will have exclusive access to featured webinars, events, and case studies, to further the pace of innovation and collaboration within the industry.

"Combining MX's enriched financial insights with Kasisto's advanced Conversational AI capabilities delivers transformative digital experiences to our collective customers," said Zor Gorelov, CEO of Kasisto. "This empowers consumers to make better financial decisions and promote financial wellness across the industry by delivering spending, budgeting, affordability, and other intelligent financial insights through intuitive human-like AI-powered conversations. The end result is a digital experience that will surprise and delight consumers, increase digital engagement, and lower overall operating costs, which is the cornerstone of every great digital banking platform."

The MX platform is used by the world's leading financial institutions to collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data so that customers have the tools they need to better manage their money. The new partner program builds on MX's mission to empower the world to be financially strong.

About MX

MX is the leading data platform for banks, credit unions and fintechs, enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com .

