MX Launches Subscription Tracker to Help Consumers Take Control of Their Finances

"The average consumer spends hundreds of dollars a month on subscriptions and it can be an enormous task to manage the constantly growing list of subscriptions," said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer, MX. "Subscription Tracker gives consumers the tools they need to better manage their subscriptions, keep unnecessary spending down and ultimately budget smarter."

Subscription Tracker makes it easy for consumers to track all of their subscriptions, identify any duplicates and take action on subscriptions they are no longer using. The new feature is located within MX's suite of money management tools available to banks, credit unions, and fintechs.

"Empowering people to be financially strong requires giving them the tools and resources they need to better understand their spending habits, and that includes knowing what subscriptions they're paying for, when they are due and if there are any duplicate services," said Jane Barratt, Chief Advocacy Officer, MX. "Together with our banking and credit union partners, we're making it easier for consumers to better manage their finances and take control of their financial future."

The MX platform is used by the world's leading financial institutions to collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data so that customers have the tools they need to better manage their money. For more information, visit: https://data.mx.com/products/pfm/subscriptions

About MX

MX is the leading data platform for banks, credit unions and fintechs, enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com

Press contact:

press@mx.com

801-669-5532

SOURCE MX

Related Links

http://www.mx.com

