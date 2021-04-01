MX Named a Best Place to Work in Fintech for Third Straight Year

MX was recognized by American Banker for its "exuberance for life," deep-rooted company values, team camaraderie, and work ethic. American Banker highlighted the many perks of working at MX, including generous benefits, company events, and MX donations to the community during the current pandemic, which have unified teams and strengthened overall workplace culture.

"Innovative, agile and success-driven organizations that are built to scale and built to last have at their core intentional and deliberate healthy cultures," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer, MX. "At just over a decade since our inception, MX is really just at the beginning of our journey. We have prioritized and established a strong foundational ethos that guides our team members as they go about enriching our great culture and this award is a testament to that. The result is that MX has become the go-to data platform that powers hyper-personalized, modern money experiences that make our partners and clients the heroes that are empowering the world to be financially strong."

The annual Best Places to Work in Financial Technology awards program identifies and honors the best employers in the financial technology industry. The awards are determined by a two-part survey process. The first part consists of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part is an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.bestplacestoworkfintech.com.

About MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit www.mx.com .

For a complete list of MX's recent awards and recognition in the industry, visit the company awards page .

Contact:

Tom Cook

[email protected]

SOURCE MX

Related Links

http://www.mx.com

