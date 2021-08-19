MX Partners With Goalry to Help People Improve their Lives through their Financial Goals

LEHI, Utah and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced it is helping Goalry, a finance platform and "virtual goal mall," to enable its customers to take control of managing their financial lives. With MX's data platform to power its one-stop-shop solution, Goalry customers will see improvements in their efforts to increase their savings, retirement, and in paying off debts.

"We loved MX from the beginning because it was always about more than just the accomplishment of the financial goal, but the financial empowerment and memories that are made when you achieve your goals," said Ethan Taub, Founder and CEO of Goalry. "The connection with MX was immediate because we're helping people with life management -- taking action on their goals and socializing what you're doing with your life."

With help from MX, Goalry quickly incorporated its personal financial management features into the Goalry experience. Lacking the resources to recreate everything on its own, Goalry was able to move faster with help from the MX team.

"It would have taken us years to create this on our own," said Taub. "Working with MX has been amazing for that reason alone."

Goalry uses MX's aggregation capabilities and money management tools to provide its customers with a unified money experience. Members are given a single "Member Key" that grants them access to unlock various financial service "stores." When a financial account is added in one store, it is also instantly available to the member at any other store in the mall. By allowing customers to connect all of their financial data in one place, Goalry is enabling its customers to take control of managing their financial lives.

"We share a common vision with Goalry to make finances as they should be for the millions of Americans who want simpler and more efficient tools," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer of MX. "Through this partnership Goalry customers can better control their financial lives which ultimately improves the quality of their entire life."

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

About Goalry

Goalry is a fintech platform and virtual 'goal mall'. Similar to a regular mall, it provides a single location to access and shop for different solutions that help people reach their goals. Goalry offers easy-to-use money tools with playful life management features to give members an immersive experience on three floors. A single member key grants access to each of the floors to unlock financial service 'stores', finance education and a social community. Goalry also acts as a comparison-shopping website, giving consumers the best possible chance at finding the right product. Please visit www.goalry.com for more information.

